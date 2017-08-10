Wayde van Niekerk beaten in 200m, misses world champs double

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wayde van Niekerk‘s bid for a sprint double at the world championships was denied by the man who finished last in the Rio Olympic 200m final.

Van Niekerk was overtaken by Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev in the 200m final in London on Thursday night. Guliyev edged Van Niekerk by .02 in 20.09 seconds, becoming the first European man to win an Olympic or world flat sprint title since controversial Greek Konstantinos Kenteris in 2001.

Van Niekerk was trying to join Michael Johnson as the only men to win the 200m and 400m at a single worlds. Van Niekerk won the 400m at worlds on Tuesday, backing up his Olympic title and world record in that event, but was racing the 200m at worlds for the first time.

In other events, Christian Taylor won his third world title in the triple jump, edging countryman Will Claye by five centimeters. Taylor, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion, was aiming for Jonathan Edwards‘ world record of 18.29 meters but mustered a best jump of 17.68 meters.

Kori Carter won the 400m hurdles out of lane 9, coming back to beat Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad in 53.07 seconds. Muhammad got silver in 53.50, followed by Jamaican Rihanna Tracey in 53.74.

Carter, 25, fell in the 2015 Worlds semifinals and finished fourth with a finish-line dive at the 2016 Olympic Trials, missing Rio by one spot.

Matthew Centrowitz, the first U.S. Olympic 1500m champion in 108 years, finished last in his first-round heat in a listless effort. Kenyan Asbel Kiprop, eyeing his fourth straight world title, headlines the field for Friday’s semifinals.

World champion Dafne Schippers and Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won their 200m semifinals to make Friday’s final. Elaine Thompson and Tori Bowie, the Olympic and world 100m champions, chose not to enter the 200m.

Caster Semenya easily won her 800m heat to make Friday’s semifinals, three days after taking bronze in the 1500m. Semenya, who has not lost an 800m in nearly two years, is joined by new American record holder Ajee’ Wilson and Olympic silver and bronze medalists Francine Niyonsaba and Margaret Wambui.

Olympic and world 10,000m champion Almaz Ayana headlined the qualifiers into Sunday’s 5000m final. She’s joined by all three Americans — Molly Huddle, Shannon Rowbury and Shelby Houlihan.

Medal favorites Maria Lasitskene of Russia and American Vashti Cunningham were among the 12 qualifiers into Saturday’s high jump final.

