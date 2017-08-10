TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
AP

Wayde van Niekerk beaten in 200m, misses world champs double

By Nick ZaccardiAug 10, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

Wayde van Niekerk‘s bid for a sprint double at the world championships was denied by the man who finished last in the Rio Olympic 200m final.

Van Niekerk was overtaken by Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev in the 200m final in London on Thursday night. Guliyev edged Van Niekerk by .02 in 20.09 seconds, becoming the first European man to win an Olympic or world flat sprint title since controversial Greek Konstantinos Kenteris in 2001.

Van Niekerk was trying to join Michael Johnson as the only men to win the 200m and 400m at a single worlds. Van Niekerk won the 400m at worlds on Tuesday, backing up his Olympic title and world record in that event, but was racing the 200m at worlds for the first time.

In other events, Christian Taylor won his third world title in the triple jump, edging countryman Will Claye by five centimeters. Taylor, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion, was aiming for Jonathan Edwards‘ world record of 18.29 meters but mustered a best jump of 17.68 meters.

Kori Carter won the 400m hurdles out of lane 9, coming back to beat Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad in 53.07 seconds. Muhammad got silver in 53.50, followed by Jamaican Rihanna Tracey in 53.74.

Carter, 25, fell in the 2015 Worlds semifinals and finished fourth with a finish-line dive at the 2016 Olympic Trials, missing Rio by one spot.

Matthew Centrowitz, the first U.S. Olympic 1500m champion in 108 years, finished last in his first-round heat in a listless effort. Kenyan Asbel Kiprop, eyeing his fourth straight world title, headlines the field for Friday’s semifinals.

World champion Dafne Schippers and Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won their 200m semifinals to make Friday’s final. Elaine Thompson and Tori Bowie, the Olympic and world 100m champions, chose not to enter the 200m.

Caster Semenya easily won her 800m heat to make Friday’s semifinals, three days after taking bronze in the 1500m. Semenya, who has not lost an 800m in nearly two years, is joined by new American record holder Ajee’ Wilson and Olympic silver and bronze medalists Francine Niyonsaba and Margaret Wambui.

Olympic and world 10,000m champion Almaz Ayana headlined the qualifiers into Sunday’s 5000m final. She’s joined by all three Americans — Molly HuddleShannon Rowbury and Shelby Houlihan.

Medal favorites Maria Lasitskene of Russia and American Vashti Cunningham were among the 12 qualifiers into Saturday’s high jump final.

Frustrated Matthew Centrowitz finishes last in 1500m heat at worlds

By Nick ZaccardiAug 10, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

A listless Matthew Centrowitz finished last in his 1500m heat at the world championships on Thursday, abruptly ending his hopes of following an Olympic title with a world title.

“Just didn’t execute my plan today, yeah,” Centrowitz told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN. “No one ever has a perfect lead-up to any championship. This year was a little bit more rough than others. It’s been a tough year. Today was a culmination of all those things that have been frustrating, disappointing this year.”

Centrowitz, the first U.S. Olympic 1500m champion in 108 years, clocked 3:48.34 in his heat for 14th place. That’s 13 seconds slower than both of his 1500m races in July.

Centrowitz nearly ended his season before the USATF Outdoor Championships in June following a series of health problems.

A left adductor strain in April. A May visit to the emergency room with a viral infection similar to his 2014 bout with pericarditis. His heart rate was through the roof. Then, a right adductor tear.

Centrowitz, who placed second at nationals, did not mention any further setbacks after his last-place finish Thursday. He did say he was unable to get more than two straight weeks of healthy training this season.

“I dealt with more than I’ve ever had in my career, and it showed out there today,” Centrowitz told media in London. “My fitness is obviously not where I’d like to have been.”

It’s the first time Centrowitz failed to qualify for a global championship 1500m final. He took bronze at 2011 Worlds at age 21, then fourth at the 2012 Olympics, silver at the 2013 Worlds and was eighth at 2015 Worlds before the Rio breakout.

“Tough is the only word that comes to mind,” Centrowitz said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of expectations this year. I wanted to exceed those. It’s hard to duplicate the year I had [in 2016].”

Kenyan Asbel Kiprop advanced to Friday’s semifinals as he eyes a fourth straight world title.

Norwegian’s reaction to winning world title goes viral (video)

By Nick ZaccardiAug 10, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Karsten Warholm didn’t intend for it, but his viral reaction to winning 400m hurdles gold at the world championships became Norwegian expressionist art reminiscent of “The Scream.”

Warholm, a 21-year-old from the harbor town of Ulsteinvik, was the surprise champion on a chilly, rainy Wednesday evening at the 2012 Olympic Stadium in London.

“For me, this is just a good Norwegian summer, actually, so there was no worries,” he said.

Warholm prevailed in the slowest winning time in world championships history — 48.35 seconds — by leading essentially from the gun and holding off the likes of Olympic champion Kerron Clement.

But that’s not what the race will be remembered for. Instead, it will be Warholm’s reaction to seeing his name atop the scoreboard moments afterward.

The first Norwegian man to win a world championships race popped his eyes and clawed his wet fingers over the sides of his mouth. The image conjured an angry Viking and Edvard Munch‘s aforementioned famous painting.

“It’s like instinct,” Warholm said. “It just happened. When I get over the finish line first, I truly couldn’t believe it. I was so tired, but still, so happy.”

On his victory lap, Warholm donned a Viking helmet with horns and the Dannebrogelva, similar to Subway’s famous Chicago Bulls headgear from the 1990s. He collapsed into a sand pit and asked a Reuters photographer to pinch him. He told an interviewer that his favorite emoji was, “Uh, I don’t know, you know, the smiley poop?”

“I’m young,” he said later in a press conference, still wearing the flag and the helmet. “I’m stupid.”

Warholm received congratulations from the country’s biggest stars in Alpine skiing and cross-country skiing, as well as a letter from King Harald V.

Warholm was a junior decathlete up to two years ago. He lowered the Norwegian 400m hurdles record four times last year, including in Rio, where he made the semifinals. Warholm entered Wednesday’s final ranked sixth in the world in 2017.

“My coach, he stopped drinking Coca-Cola two years ago,” Warholm said, adding that his coach’s nickname was “Dr. Sprint” because of his genius. “We had a bet. So he needs to drink Coke today. I can’t wait. I’m just going to sit at the other end of the table and enjoy it and probably just think about the race and watch the race.”

Asked what’s next, Warholm provided another off-the-wall reaction.

“Hopefully more, but you never know,” he said. “Tomorrow, I can get run over by the bus and I can’t compete anymore. I just need to enjoy this.”

