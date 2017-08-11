Michael Phelps lost money to Barack Obama in golf, actor says

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Michael Phelps lost $700 to former president Barack Obama in a recent golf trip with Olympic basketball player Chris Paul and actor Anthony Anderson, Anderson said on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday night.

“[Obama] talked trash all day and took all of our money,” Anderson said. “He’s a great golfer, man. Doesn’t hit the ball long off the tee, but he’s straight as an arrow, man, 220, 230 yards every time.

“He took $700 from Phelps. He took $600 from Chris Paul. He took $300 from me. I was like, man, is this even right? Can you take money from civilians? He was like, ‘Anthony, I’m a civilian now, so, yes, I can take it.'”

Phelps has been an avid golfer during both of his retirements.

In his 2012-13 retirement, Phelps worked with famous instructor Hank Haney on his own Golf Channel show and sank the longest televised putt in history.

In the last year, Phelps played in a celebrity match at the Ryder Cup and a pro-am at the Waste Management Open. He followed good friend Jordan Spieth during the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Phelps’ effect on protege Jordan Spieth