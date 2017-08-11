Sprinter false starts on purpose at track worlds (video)

Brazil’s Rosangela Santos has a shoulder tattoo of a star with the word “WINNER” inside of it, but her goal in the world championships 200m semifinals was to be disqualified.

Mission accomplished.

Santos, 26, said she false started on purpose on Thursday after feeling unfit during warm-up in order to save her strength for the 4x100m relay on Saturday, according to Globosporte.com..

The website reported that the IAAF determined that neither Santos nor Brazil would be booted from the 4x100m for not giving an honest effort in the 200m.

Santos already had the result of her life in the 100m in London, finishing seventh after breaking the South American record in the semifinals. She ran 10.91 in the semis, lowering her personal best by .13, but dropped to 11.06 in the final.

Still, Santos became the first Brazilian woman to make an Olympic or world 100m final after bowing out in the semifinals at the 2015 Worlds and Rio Olympics.

Santos is weaker in the 200m. She is ranked 78th in the world this year and was among the slower qualifiers into the semifinals.

Brazil is not a medal favorite in the women’s 4x100m. It has one woman ranked in the top 50 in the 100m in the world this year (Santos) and two in the top 100.

In Rio, the Brazilian women were disqualified from the 4x100m heats for bumping Allyson Felix, which led to the U.S.’ famous solo relay re-run. Brazil crossed the finish line fourth in its heat before the DQ.

