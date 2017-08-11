TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Watch Usain Bolt’s last career race, live on NBC Sports

By Nick ZaccardiAug 11, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

Will Usain Bolt end his career with a gold medal? Find out in the 4x100m relay at the world championships, live on NBC Sports on Saturday.

One week after Bolt’s bronze in the 100m, he is expected to headline the Jamaican relay team in the last scheduled race of his illustrious career.

In fact, Bolt is favored to run in both the morning heats and the final, according to Reuters and the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper.

If so, it would mark the first time Bolt races the relay heats at a global championship, after helping Jamaica to silver at the 2007 Worlds and gold at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics and 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015 Worlds.

Jamaica later was stripped of the 2008 relay gold due to Nesta Carter‘s doping punishment.

The U.S. is expected to be Jamaica’s primary competition, though it hasn’t beaten the Jamaicans in a global championship relay since 2007.

But Jamaica has never been shallower in the sprints during the Bolt era than it is now. Not ony have Bolt and 2012 Olympic 100m silver medalist Yohan Blake slowed, but stalwarts Asafa Powell and Carter have also aged and didn’t make the world team.

The Americans, meanwhile, boast 100m gold and silver medalists Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.

The third and fourth legs for both the U.S. and Jamaica are more questionable.

The key will be clean baton handoffs. The Americans have botched the relay consistently, missing the podium due to bad exchanges or disqualifications at five of the last six global championships.

Jamaica is much cleaner passing the stick, plus it has the biggest intangible in its favor: Bolt likely on anchor, which could intimidate whoever is running the last leg for the Americans if it’s a close race.

IOC to discuss North Korea threat ahead of PyeongChang Olympics

Associated PressAug 11, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — The security challenges posed by North Korea to the Pyeongchang Olympics will be discussed at an IOC meeting next month.

The International Olympic Committee session comes five months before the Winter Games are staged 50 miles across the border from North Korea.

Although tensions have been building for months amid new missile tests by the North, the pace has intensified since new sanctions were passed against Kim Jong Un’s regime by the U.N. Security Council last week. It led to heated rhetoric between the United States and North Korea.

“We are monitoring the situation on the Korean peninsula and the region very closely,” the IOC said on Friday from Lausanne, Switzerland. “The IOC is keeping itself informed about the developments. We continue working with the organizing committee on the preparations of these games which continue to be on track.”

France Olympic Committee president Denis Masseglia told The Associated Press the North Korea situation will be discussed at the IOC Session in Lima, Peru, in September.

“There is no reason to be too worried at the moment,” Masseglia said. “We are five or six months away from the Olympics. We are monitoring the situation carefully. Of course if the tension escalates, we’ll need to adapt. But Pyeongchang is ready to host the games.”

Germany’s Olympic body said it will follow government travel advice which currently does not warn against travel to South Korea.

“We are observing the situation in the interests of both our athletes and fans,” the German Olympic Sports Confederation said. “Naturally we hope that it doesn’t worsen and that it calms down. In such cases, before we go to any such tournaments or competitions we always consult with the Federal Foreign Office for guidance.”

Michael Phelps lost money to Barack Obama in golf, actor says

By Nick ZaccardiAug 11, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Michael Phelps lost $700 to former president Barack Obama in a recent golf trip with Olympic basketball player Chris Paul and actor Anthony Anderson, Anderson said on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday night.

“[Obama] talked trash all day and took all of our money,” Anderson said. “He’s a great golfer, man. Doesn’t hit the ball long off the tee, but he’s straight as an arrow, man, 220, 230 yards every time.

“He took $700 from Phelps. He took $600 from Chris Paul. He took $300 from me. I was like, man, is this even right? Can you take money from civilians? He was like, ‘Anthony, I’m a civilian now, so, yes, I can take it.'”

Phelps has been an avid golfer during both of his retirements.

In his 2012-13 retirement, Phelps worked with famous instructor Hank Haney on his own Golf Channel show and sank the longest televised putt in history.

In the last year, Phelps played in a celebrity match at the Ryder Cup and a pro-am at the Waste Management Open. He followed good friend Jordan Spieth during the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

