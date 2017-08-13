Allyson Felix and U.S. women claim 4x400m gold by nearly six seconds

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Allyson Felix and Phyllis Francis won their second gold medals at the world championships by helping the United States win the 4×400-meter relay.

The favored Americans, with 400 champion Francis running the anchor, won in 3 minutes, 19.02 seconds. They finished about 50 meters ahead of silver medalist Britain. Poland took bronze.

Felix also won gold in the 4×100 relay on Saturday. The latest medal was the 16th of her career at the world championships, going back to 2005.

In the men’s race, Trinidad and Tobago swept past the United States to earn the last big upset of the world championships in the final event.

Lalonde Gordon stayed in the slipstream of Fred Kerley for most of the last lap but then pushed past the American to win in 2 minutes, 58.12 seconds. The U.S. team was second in 2:58.61. Britain took bronze in 2:59.00.

The United States had not lost at the world championships since 2003, but the Americans did lose in the Olympic final at the 2012 London Games in the same stadium.

