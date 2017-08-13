U.S. ties all-time world championships medal record

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The U.S. ran away with the medal lead at the world track and field world championships, claiming 30 total medals. Kenya finished a distant second with 11 total medals.

U.S. athletes earned 10 gold medals in London. No other country earned more than five golds.

It was the best-ever performance for the U.S. at worlds. The previous U.S. record was 26 total medals, set in 1991, 2007 and 2011.

30 medals matched East Germany’s record from 1987 for the most total medals at a single world championship.

The U.S. has earned the most total medals at 12 of 16 editions of worlds, and at every edition of the biennial completion since 2005.

U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix, who earned three medals in London, now has the most career world championship medals.

Usain Bolt and Felix both entered the competition with 13 career world championship medals, one shy of the record held by retired Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey.

Bolt claimed his 14th medal by finishing third in the 100m at what is expected to be his final world championships.

Felix now has 16 career medals. She was the bronze medalist in the 400m, which was won by fellow American Phyllis Francis. She also earned relay medals in the 4x100m and 4x400m.

Unlike Bolt, the 31-year-old Felix is not done yet. She reiterated to The New York Times that she intends on racing through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, meaning she could compete at worlds in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Medal table at track and field world championships

2017: U.S. (30 total medals)

2015: U.S. (18)

2013: U.S. (25)

2011: U.S. (26)

2009: U.S. (22)

2007: U.S. (26)

2005: U.S. (25)

2003: Russia (20)

2001: Russia (18)

1999: U.S. (17)

1997: U.S. (17)

1995: U.S. (19)

1993: U.S. (25)

1991: Soviet Union (29)

1987: East Germany (30)

1983: U.S. (24)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt falls with injury, loses final career race at worlds (video)