TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

U.S. ties all-time world championships medal record

Leave a comment
By Seth RubinroitAug 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

The U.S. ran away with the medal lead at the world track and field world championships, claiming 30 total medals. Kenya finished a distant second with 11 total medals.

U.S. athletes earned 10 gold medals in London. No other country earned more than five golds.

It was the best-ever performance for the U.S. at worlds. The previous U.S. record was 26 total medals, set in 1991, 2007 and 2011.

30 medals matched East Germany’s record from 1987 for the most total medals at a single world championship.

The U.S. has earned the most total medals at 12 of 16 editions of worlds, and at every edition of the biennial completion since 2005.

U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix, who earned three medals in London, now has the most career world championship medals.

Usain Bolt and Felix both entered the competition with 13 career world championship medals, one shy of the record held by retired Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey.

Bolt claimed his 14th medal by finishing third in the 100m at what is expected to be his final world championships.

Felix now has 16 career medals. She was the bronze medalist in the 400m, which was won by fellow American Phyllis Francis. She also earned relay medals in the 4x100m and 4x400m.

Unlike Bolt, the 31-year-old Felix is not done yet. She reiterated to The New York Times that she intends on racing through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, meaning she could compete at worlds in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Medal table at track and field world championships

2017: U.S. (30 total medals)
2015: U.S. (18)
2013: U.S. (25)
2011: U.S. (26)
2009: U.S. (22)
2007: U.S. (26)
2005: U.S. (25)
2003: Russia (20)
2001: Russia (18)
1999: U.S. (17)
1997: U.S. (17)
1995: U.S. (19)
1993: U.S. (25)
1991: Soviet Union (29)
1987: East Germany (30)
1983: U.S. (24)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt falls with injury, loses final career race at worlds (video)

Usain Bolt says goodbye to track fans

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Seth RubinroitAug 13, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

Usain Bolt’s final world championship race did not go as planned. But he had another opportunity to say goodbye to his fans.

Bolt, who fell to the track with a hamstring cramp in Saturday’s 4x100m final, returned to the London Stadium on Sunday and walked a lap of honor in front of 60,000 screaming fans. His world record times, 9.58 seconds in the 100m and 19.19 seconds in the 200m, were displayed on the video scoreboards.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan presented Bolt with a large piece of the track from the 2012 Olympics. Bolt swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold medals at the London Games.

Bolt did not leave any room for interpretation when asked whether he planned on returning to the track:

Bolt ends his decorated career with 14 career world championship medals, which is tied with retired Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey for second all-time behind U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix. No athlete has more than Bolt’s 11 world championship gold medals.

He also has eight Olympic gold medals.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt falls with injury, loses final career race at worlds (video)

Allyson Felix and U.S. women claim 4x400m gold by nearly six seconds

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 13, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Allyson Felix and Phyllis Francis won their second gold medals at the world championships by helping the United States win the 4×400-meter relay.

The favored Americans, with 400 champion Francis running the anchor, won in 3 minutes, 19.02 seconds. They finished about 50 meters ahead of silver medalist Britain. Poland took bronze.

Felix also won gold in the 4×100 relay on Saturday. The latest medal was the 16th of her career at the world championships, going back to 2005.

In the men’s race, Trinidad and Tobago swept past the United States to earn the last big upset of the world championships in the final event.

Lalonde Gordon stayed in the slipstream of Fred Kerley for most of the last lap but then pushed past the American to win in 2 minutes, 58.12 seconds. The U.S. team was second in 2:58.61. Britain took bronze in 2:59.00.

The United States had not lost at the world championships since 2003, but the Americans did lose in the Olympic final at the 2012 London Games in the same stadium.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Hurdler stretchered off after head-first crash