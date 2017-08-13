Usain Bolt says goodbye to track fans

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Usain Bolt’s final world championship race did not go as planned. But he had another opportunity to say goodbye to his fans.

Bolt, who fell to the track with a hamstring cramp in Saturday’s 4x100m final, returned to the London Stadium on Sunday and walked a lap of honor in front of 60,000 screaming fans. His world record times, 9.58 seconds in the 100m and 19.19 seconds in the 200m, were displayed on the video scoreboards.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan presented Bolt with a large piece of the track from the 2012 Olympics. Bolt swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold medals at the London Games.

Bolt did not leave any room for interpretation when asked whether he planned on returning to the track:

The inevitable question comes. So, is there any chance of Usain Bolt coming back, even just for a one-off? "No".https://t.co/kk0O79H3dg pic.twitter.com/UdJnzyAk1p — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 13, 2017

Bolt ends his decorated career with 14 career world championship medals, which is tied with retired Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey for second all-time behind U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix. No athlete has more than Bolt’s 11 world championship gold medals.

He also has eight Olympic gold medals.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt falls with injury, loses final career race at worlds (video)