Maria Sharapova gets U.S. Open wild card

Associated PressAug 15, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Maria Sharapova has been granted a wild-card invitation for the U.S. Open’s main draw.

Sharapova is among eight women who were given entry into the 128-player field by the U.S. Tennis Association on Tuesday — and by far the most noteworthy.

The former No. 1-ranked player and owner of five major titles, including at the 2006 U.S. Open, will be participating in her first Grand Slam tournament in more than 1½ years.

Sharapova has not entered a major tournament since the Australian Open in January 2016, when she tested positive for the newly banned drug meldonium.

That led to a 15-month doping ban, which expired in April.

The U.S. Open starts in Flushing Meadows on Aug. 28.

Final Five: Where is Olympic gymnastics team now?

By Nick ZaccardiAug 15, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

P&G Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule Jacob Dalton retires from gymnastics Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor's trial date set

The Final Five gathers at the P&G Championships this weekend, but the gold-medal-winning gymnasts will not be in competition leotards.

Simone BilesGabby DouglasAly RaismanLaurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian are set to be inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in Anaheim on Saturday.

They will also be honored inside the Honda Center on Sunday, following the final day of competition (full P&G Championships broadcast schedule here).

But for the first time since 2008, zero Olympians are entered at a national championships.

Will any of them come back before the Tokyo Games? A look at where each gymnast stands, one year after they dominated in Rio:

Simone Biles
Four golds, one bronze in Rio

The Olympic all-around champion reportedly said in January that she plans to return to training at the end of 2017 or early 2018.

“I don’t know [what year] I’ll be back for the world championships,” Biles said then, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I have to get in shape, and we have trials for worlds, but hopefully the next goal after if I make worlds teams and championships is the Olympics again.”

Biles’ longtime coach, Aimee Boorman, moved from Texas to Florida after Rio.

Gabby Douglas
Three Olympic medals, all gold

The 2012 Olympic all-around champion is the lone member of the Final Five who has not committed to returning to training.

“We’ll see. I mean, right now, it’s up in the air,” Douglas said last month. “I’m enjoying the time off.”

After the London Games, Douglas returned to training the following spring, bouncing around the country before ultimately landing in Ohio for her return to competition in March 2015.

“This time is different because I’ve been to two Olympics, and I always wanted to go to two Olympics,” Douglas said. “But right now since I’ve been doing gymnastics for 14 years, I am taking this time off, especially growing into my own person.”

Aly Raisman
Six Olympic medals, three gold

The senior member of the Final Five — Raisman is 23 — was the first team member to commit to another Olympic run. Last September, Raisman said she planned to take a year off.

“I’m going to take off a little bit of time, just because I think I need a little bit of a break,” Raisman said on “Ellen” two weeks after the Rio Closing Ceremony. “I took a full year off in 2012 [after the London Olympics]. I’m going to do the same thing.”

If Raisman repeats the plan from the last Olympic cycle, she would train in 2018 and return to competition in 2019.

Laurie Hernandez
Olympic team gold, balance beam silver

Hernandez, after winning “Dancing with the Stars,” said she planned to return to the sport but did not have a set date.

“I plan on easing back into [gymnastics training] at the end of the summer,” she said, according to an Inside Gymnastics report in June. “I think mentally and physically I needed a break, but I’m ready to get back at it soon.”

Madison Kocian
Olympic team gold, uneven bars silver

Kocian is the lone member of the team who has competed since Rio, but it wasn’t on the elite stage. The Texan did a full freshman season for UCLA with a torn labrum and partially torn rotator cuff in her shoulder.

Most women retire from elite international competition when they choose the NCAA route. Kocian had not yet, as of June, but is taking this summer off.

“I know I have accomplished so much already,” she said in June. “It’s just a matter of if I feel like I need to do anything else before closing that door. It’s still open. I could stop in college after next year and start training [elite], or finish my four years in college and continue my life.”

P&G Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule

By Nick ZaccardiAug 14, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

Final Five: Where is Olympic gymnastics team now? Jacob Dalton retires from gymnastics Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor's trial date set

Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak and Rio alternates Ragan Smith and Ashton Locklear headline the P&G Gymnastics Championships, which will crown national champions live on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA this week.

Senior competition in Anaheim starts Thursday with the first half of the men’s meet on the Olympic Channel and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Further coverage on NBCSN on Friday and Saturday and NBC on Sunday will also be streamed.

The event will crown new U.S. all-around champions for the first time in four years.

Simone Biles, champion every year from 2013 through 2016, is taking a break from gymnastics but is expected to resume training ahead of next season. It’s unknown when Biles might return to competition, though.

Her Final Five teammates — Aly RaismanGabby DouglasLaurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian — are also not suiting up in Anaheim. All haven’t competed since Rio save Kocian, who moved to NCAA competition at UCLA.

Smith and Locklear were in Rio as replacement athletes in case of injury. Neither competed, but both returned this year with eyes on October’s world championships in Montreal, where there will be no team competition.

The U.S. men’s program has also seen major turnover. Olympic and world medalists Danell LeyvaJohn OrozcoJacob Dalton and Jonathan Horton have all retired since Rio.

Two members of the Rio Olympic team are entered at P&Gs — Sam Mikulak and Alex Naddour — but neither is expected to factor into the all-around. Mikulak, the U.S. all-around champion the last four years, is coming back from a torn Achilles in February and may feature on one or two apparatuses.

Naddour specializes on pommel horse (where he won the Olympic bronze medal) and still rings.

The all-around could come down to Yul Moldauer and Akash Modi. Moldauer beat Modi at the American Cup in March, while Modi returned the favor at the NCAA Championships in April.

Day Time (ET) Network Competition
Thursday 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Olympic Channel Men Day 1
Friday 11 p.m.-1 a.m. NBCSN Women Day 1
Saturday 9-11 p.m. NBCSN Men Day 2
Sunday 1-2:30 p.m. NBC Men Recap
7-9 p.m. NBC Women Day 2