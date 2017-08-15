TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Five men’s gymnasts to watch at P&G Championships

By Nick ZaccardiAug 15, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

It’s fair to say this week’s P&G Championships heralds a new era for U.S. men’s gymnastics.

In the last six months, four Olympians effectively announced retirements.

That came on the heels of a change in leadership for a program that followed silver in 2004 and bronze in 2008 with fifth-place finishes in 2012 and 2016.

Gone are Jacob DaltonJonathan HortonDanell Leyva and John Orozco, who each made two Olympic teams and combined for double-digit Olympic and world medals. At times, they led squads that challenged world powers China and Japan.

The U.S. goes into this Olympic cycle without that kind of expectation. Not yet, at least.

“I think it’s good for the U.S. team, to be perfectly honest,” NBC Olympics analyst Tim Daggett said of the lack of familiar faces this week. “It gives some of the younger guys an opportunity to really step up and not be completely in the shadows.”

The year after the Games is all about individual goals. There is no team event at October’s world championships in Montreal.

Six men will be named for worlds either late Saturday night, after competition wraps up, or Sunday. That team should include a new U.S. all-around champion.

Sam Mikulak, who took the last four national titles, is expected to compete on one or two out of six events at P&Gs. The two-time Olympian is working his way back from February Achilles surgery.

The other Olympian in the field, Rio pommel horse bronze medalist Alex Naddour, is not expected to factor into the all-around. He may focus on horse and still rings.

Mikulak and Naddour can still make the world team without competing on every apparatus.

The all-around “is going to be a three-person race between Yul Moldauer, Akash Modi and Donnell Whittenburg,” Daggett said.

Five men to watch in Anaheim this week:

Sam Mikulak
Two-time Olympian
Four-time U.S. all-around champion

Mikulak, 24, returned to skills training a little more than two months ago. Last month, he competed on one event at a qualifier, falling off the pommel horse. Still, Daggett is confident he will be a contender on high bar and parallel bars come world championships, seeking his first individual medal.

“He’s going to be the same Sam, is my guess,” Daggett said. “I’m not that surprised [that he’s back five months after surgery]. I would have been really surprised if he goes and does floor [exercise] and vaulting [this week]. But to take landings, I would say it’s a very doable thing for him to be at this point.”

Alex Naddour
Rio Olympic pommel horse bronze medalist
Two-time world championships medalist

Naddour, the only Olympic medalist in this field, is expected to compete through this Olympic cycle and up to the Tokyo Games, when he will be 29 years old. That’s in part because of a change in Olympic roster makeup that will incorporate two athletes who compete strictly in individual events and not for the team. Naddour’s pommel horse prowess might be enough to get him to 2020.

Naddour eyes his fifth national title on pommel horse and potentially his first on still rings.

Donnell Whittenburg
Rio Olympic alternate
Two-time world championships medalist

Two years ago, the linebacker-built Whittenburg seemed poise to make the Olympic team. He was second to Mikulak at the 2015 P&G Championships and the top U.S. all-arounder at those world championships (eighth).

But Whittenburg dropped to fourth and fifth in the all-around at last year’s nationals and Olympic Trials, moving onto the Olympic team bubble. It burst, and he went to Rio as an alternate.

“He says he’s never going to let that happen again,” Daggett said. “As an athlete, physically, he’s mind-blowing. His biggest challenge is always going to come on both high bar and pommel horse.”

Yul Moldauer
2017 AT&T American Cup winner

The rising University of Oklahoma junior upset Olympic all-around silver medalist Oleg Vernyayev to win the AT&T American Cup on March 4 in his first top-level international meet.

“His gymnastics is as error-free as anybody doing gymnastics right now,” Daggett said. “There have been gymnasts that can do well in the United States, and they just don’t hold up as well on the international front. That’ll never be the case with Yul.”

Akash Modi
Rio Olympic alternate
2017 NCAA all-around champion

Modi and Moldauer have traded victories in head-to-head competitions this year. Modi, who just completed his Stanford career, has the degree of difficulty edge on his Oklahoma rival. It’s just a matter of how clean he can be.

But one wonders if either Moldauer or Modi would have been able to keep a fully healthy Mikulak from a fifth straight national title. Mikulak won all four of his crowns despite never hitting all 12 of his routines at the two-day meet.

“To a healthy and error-free Sam, no, they’re not at that level,” Daggett said. “To be perfectly honest, in my opinion, an error-free Sam, the only person that was really at his level was [Olympic all-around champion] Kohei Uchimura and Vernyayev, I would say — Sam never had a flawless competition, but if he had.”

Maria Sharapova gets U.S. Open wild card

Associated PressAug 15, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Maria Sharapova was granted a wild-card invitation for the U.S. Open’s main draw on Tuesday and will take part in a Grand Slam event for the first time in more than 1 ½ years.

Sharapova is among eight women given entry into the 128-player field by the U.S. Tennis Association — and by far the most noteworthy.

The former No. 1-ranked player and owner of five major titles, including the 2006 U.S. Open, has not entered a major tournament since the Australian Open in January 2016, when she tested positive for the newly banned drug meldonium.

That led to a 15-month doping ban, which expired in April. She returned to the tour, but her ranking — currently 148th — was too low to allow entry into major tournaments, and the French Open denied her a wild card. Sharapova planned to try to qualify for Wimbledon, but the 30-year-old Russian wound up skipping the grass-court portion of the season because of an injured left thigh.

Sharapova has been participating in tournaments via wild-card invitations, beginning in April on red clay at Stuttgart, Germany. She’s only played nine matches this season.

Sharapova was 19 when she won her U.S. Open trophy. Two years before, at 17, Sharapova won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. She has since completed a career Grand Slam and become one of the most recognizable — and marketable — athletes in the world.

The U.S. Open starts in Flushing Meadows on Aug. 28.

Final Five: Where is Olympic gymnastics team now?

By Nick ZaccardiAug 15, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

More: Gymnastics

The Final Five gathers at the P&G Championships this weekend, but the gold-medal-winning gymnasts will not be in competition leotards.

Simone BilesGabby DouglasAly RaismanLaurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian are set to be inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in Anaheim on Saturday.

They will also be honored inside the Honda Center on Sunday, following the final day of competition (full P&G Championships broadcast schedule here).

But for the first time since 2008, zero Olympians are entered at a national championships.

Will any of them come back before the Tokyo Games? A look at where each gymnast stands, one year after they dominated in Rio:

Simone Biles
Four golds, one bronze in Rio

The Olympic all-around champion reportedly said in January that she plans to return to training at the end of 2017 or early 2018.

“I don’t know [what year] I’ll be back for the world championships,” Biles said then, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I have to get in shape, and we have trials for worlds, but hopefully the next goal after if I make worlds teams and championships is the Olympics again.”

Biles’ longtime coach, Aimee Boorman, moved from Texas to Florida after Rio.

Gabby Douglas
Three Olympic medals, all gold

The 2012 Olympic all-around champion is the lone member of the Final Five who has not committed to returning to training.

“We’ll see. I mean, right now, it’s up in the air,” Douglas said last month. “I’m enjoying the time off.”

After the London Games, Douglas returned to training the following spring, bouncing around the country before ultimately landing in Ohio for her return to competition in March 2015.

“This time is different because I’ve been to two Olympics, and I always wanted to go to two Olympics,” Douglas said. “But right now since I’ve been doing gymnastics for 14 years, I am taking this time off, especially growing into my own person.”

Aly Raisman
Six Olympic medals, three gold

The senior member of the Final Five — Raisman is 23 — was the first team member to commit to another Olympic run. Last September, Raisman said she planned to take a year off.

“I’m going to take off a little bit of time, just because I think I need a little bit of a break,” Raisman said on “Ellen” two weeks after the Rio Closing Ceremony. “I took a full year off in 2012 [after the London Olympics]. I’m going to do the same thing.”

If Raisman repeats the plan from the last Olympic cycle, she would train in 2018 and return to competition in 2019.

Laurie Hernandez
Olympic team gold, balance beam silver

Hernandez, after winning “Dancing with the Stars,” said she planned to return to the sport but did not have a set date.

“I plan on easing back into [gymnastics training] at the end of the summer,” she said, according to an Inside Gymnastics report in June. “I think mentally and physically I needed a break, but I’m ready to get back at it soon.”

Madison Kocian
Olympic team gold, uneven bars silver

Kocian is the lone member of the team who has competed since Rio, but it wasn’t on the elite stage. The Texan did a full freshman season for UCLA with a torn labrum and partially torn rotator cuff in her shoulder.

Most women retire from elite international competition when they choose the NCAA route. Kocian had not yet, as of June, but is taking this summer off.

“I know I have accomplished so much already,” she said in June. “It’s just a matter of if I feel like I need to do anything else before closing that door. It’s still open. I could stop in college after next year and start training [elite], or finish my four years in college and continue my life.”

