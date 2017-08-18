World Wrestling Championships broadcast schedule

Olympic champions Kyle Snyder, Helen Maroulis and Jordan Burroughs headline the U.S. team for the world wrestling championships, with daily live coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA all next week.
Olympic Channel coverage of medal rounds will go from 1-3:30 p.m. ET from Monday through Saturday. NBCSN will air additional recap broadcasts.
Snyder and Burroughs will wrestle in their respective weight classes on Saturday. Maroulis goes on Wednesday. J’den Cox, a Rio bronze medalist, is scheduled Friday.
Snyder could have the most salivating matchup of all if he and Russian Abdulrashid Sadulayev meet in the 97kg bracket. Snyder, 21, owned 97kg the last two years, becoming the youngest American wrestler to win a world title in 2015 and an Olympic title in 2016.
Sadulayev, also 21, is undefeated at the senior international level since November 2013. He won the 2014 and 2015 World titles and 2016 Olympic gold at 86kg. This year, he moved up to 97kg to potentially meet Snyder for the first time.
Maroulis won the first U.S. Olympic women’s wrestling gold medal in Rio, upsetting three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida of Japan at 53kg. Yoshida isn’t entered at worlds, not that it matters for Maroulis, who moved up to 58kg.
Then there’s Burroughs, who is looking to make up for a medal-less effort in Rio. The 2012 Olympic champion will go for a fourth world title in a 74kg bracket that lacks the Rio gold and silver medalists.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Snyder savors Russian Tank showdownFollow @nzaccardi
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Finals
|Monday
|1-3:30 p.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Greco-Roman 71, 75, 85, 98
|Tuesday
|1-3:30 p.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Greco-Roman 59, 66, 80, 130
|Wednesday
|1-3:30 p.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Women 55, 58, 63, 75
|Wednesday
|3:30-5 p.m.*
|NBCSN
|Recap
|Thursday
|1-3:30 p.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Women 48, 53, 60, 69
|Thursday
|4-5 p.m.*
|NBCSN
|Recap
|Friday
|1-3:30 p.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Men Freestyle 57, 61, 86, 125
|Friday
|7-9 p.m.*
|NBCSN
|Recap
|Saturday
|1-3:30 p.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Men Freestyle 65, 70, 74, 97
|Sunday
|3-5 p.m.*
|NBCSN
|Recap
*Tape delay