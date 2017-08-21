Lindsey Vonn ready to take legal action after photo leak

Lindsey Vonn is prepared to take legal action against those who hacked and published her private photos.
“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” a spokesperson for Vonn said in a statement Monday night. “Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”
Vonn has been training for the Olympic Alpine skiing season.
The World Cup tour begins in October, leading up to the PyeongChang Winter Games in February. Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, is a medal contender in multiple events.
Shalane Flanagan received an Olympic silver medal on Monday — nine years overdue. She does not want a makeup medal ceremony.
The U.S. runner was upgraded from bronze to silver from the Beijing 2008 10,000m, the delivery to her Oregon home coming Monday.
That happened five months after it was announced that the original silver medalist — Turkey’s Elvan Abeylegesse — tested positive for a banned steroid in a retest of a 2007 doping sample.
“Receiving my proper medal and having the record books changed is a dream come true,” Flanagan said in a USA Track and Field press release. “I greatly appreciate the USOC’s efforts to host a more formal medal ceremony in my honor, but with my coach and my family, I have decided to forego that option and instead celebrate in private. This news, and receiving my medal, are all that I need to feel incredibly fulfilled and happy.”
USATF added that Flanagan’s bronze medal was already returned to the International Olympic Committee. Kenyan Linet Masai, the original fourth-place finisher, figures to receive it.
Abeylegesse is one of a number of track and field athletes who received retroactive bans and were stripped of medals in recent retests of doping samples from five to 10 years ago.
But not all of the stripped medals have been reallocated. Many world championships medals were re-presented in ceremonies at the recently completed track worlds in London, but zero Olympic medal reallocations were made.
Ryan Lochte is returning to the coach who helped him become the world’s best swimmer.
Lochte is moving back to the University of Florida to train under Gregg Troy, who guided him to 11 medals among the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics. For a stretch around 2011, Lochte overtook Michael Phelps as the world’s best swimmer.
“There are many things that he could have done better during the last couple of years, in and out of the pool, and we believe that Gainesville affords him the best opportunity to get back to what made him so great,” Lochte’s agent said in a statement Monday. “The Gainesville swimming community has always been supportive of Ryan, and he is excited that he will be joining them once again.”
Lochte, bidding for his fifth Olympics in 2020 when he will be 35, chose Troy after spending the early months of his return from suspension working under Dave Salo in Southern California. The Salo partnership was always going to be a temporary one until Lochte’s son was born June 8.
Lochte and Troy first connected when the swimmer enrolled at UF in 2002 and enjoyed a dazzling run together for 11 years.
They split in 2013, and Lochte went to work with David Marsh in Charlotte. That Olympic cycle did not go as planned. Lochte was sidelined significantly by injuries, including at the Olympic Trials, then had his gas-station incident in Rio.
After the Olympics, Lochte got engaged, moved from Charlotte to Southern California and became a father.
