Ryan Lochte returns to old coach

Ryan Lochte is returning to the coach who helped him become the world’s best swimmer.
Lochte is moving back to the University of Florida to train under Gregg Troy, who guided him to 11 medals among the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics. For a stretch around 2011, Lochte overtook Michael Phelps as the world’s best swimmer.
“There are many things that he could have done better during the last couple of years, in and out of the pool, and we believe that Gainesville affords him the best opportunity to get back to what made him so great,” Lochte’s agent said in a statement Monday. “The Gainesville swimming community has always been supportive of Ryan, and he is excited that he will be joining them once again.”
Lochte, bidding for his fifth Olympics in 2020 when he will be 35, chose Troy after spending the early months of his return from suspension working under Dave Salo in Southern California. The Salo partnership was always going to be a temporary one until Lochte’s son was born June 8.
Lochte and Troy first connected when the swimmer enrolled at UF in 2002 and enjoyed a dazzling run together for 11 years.
They split in 2013, and Lochte went to work with David Marsh in Charlotte. That Olympic cycle did not go as planned. Lochte was sidelined significantly by injuries, including at the Olympic Trials, then had his gas-station incident in Rio.
After the Olympics, Lochte got engaged, moved from Charlotte to Southern California and became a father.
Call it “The Chiles.”
Sixteen-year-old Jordan Chiles saved her balance beam routine, and her second-place all-around spot, at the P&G Championships on Sunday night with a move that could make your head spin.
Chiles was attempting what is called a wolf turn — a gymnast crouches and rotates on the four-inch surface with one foot staying on the beam.
But Chiles came unbalanced before completing her first of two 360-degree turns. She rose up to steady herself but continued spinning, doing so four times in total before coming to a stop while fully upright.
After she dismounted, Chiles scurried off and told other gymnasts and coaches, “I do not know what just happened. … Is that considered still a turn?”
Judges rewarded Chiles with the joint-fourth-highest score of the night — a 14.2 — out of 19 women.
“I was kind of crooked at the beginning, and so, normally, I just stand up, but then I didn’t want to fall, so I just tucked in my knee,” Chiles said. “After a while, I didn’t realize I was still turning until people were like, ‘Whoa,’ and I was like, oh wait, I’m still turning. I think I should open.
“I sometimes do that at home, so I kind of knew what to do.”
Chiles, who competed with a fever earlier in the week, is hoping for a spot on the four-woman team for October’s world championships in Montreal. That squad will be named following a selection camp next month.
In the Olympics, the javelin has turned into one of the most diverse events.
Recently, Olympic and world medalists have come from not only the traditional European powers, but also China, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago.
Now, Game of Thrones has entered the mix. In the HBO series’ sixth episode of its seventh season that debuted Sunday night — titled “Beyond the Wall” — a battle scene takes place on a frozen lake.
The full scene comes at about the 54-minute mark of the episode on HBO’s site here.
In it, a character named the “Night King” kills a dragon with what appears to be an icy spear, perfectly launched in javelin-throw fashion.
