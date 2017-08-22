Norway ski star banned from Olympics over lip cream

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Norwegian cross-country skiing star Therese Johaug is set to miss the PyeongChang Olympics after the Court of Arbitration Sport extended her current doping ban into April.

Johaug, a triple Olympic medalist and seven-time world champion, tested positive last September for a steroid found in a lip cream given to her by a team doctor.

The 29-year-old held a press conference within an hour of Tuesday’s announcement, saying she needed time to process the ban and that she would come back to the sport, according to Norwegian media.

Norway’s Olympic Committee originally banned Johaug for 13 months — from October 2016 to November 2017 — saying she was not at significant fault.

“I am not guilty. I asked the [team] doctor, and he said it was not on the doping list,” Johaug said at an Oct. 19 news conference, wiping tears away with her hands (video here), according to The Associated Press. “And he said no.”

In March, the International Ski Federation appealed for a longer ban of 16-20 months, which would rule her out of the Winter Games. The federation argued that Johaug deserved more fault because the medication was “unknown to her and was purchased in a foreign country.”

A Court of Arbitration for Sport panel decided to give Johaug an 18-month ban for her negligence in missing a clear warning label listing the banned substance.

“Johaug failed to conduct a basic check of the packaging, which not only listed a prohibited substance as an ingredient but also included clear doping cautionary warning,” the court said in a press release.

Though Johaug had an “otherwise clean anti-doping record,” the panel chose to follow the letter of the World Anti-Doping Code, which calls for a 12-to-24-month suspension in this type of case.

Johaug was the world’s top cross-country skier in 2015-16, winning the World Cup overall title.

In her absence, two other Norwegians starred last season — Heidi Weng and 10-time Olympic medalist Marit Bjoergen, who was coming back from childbirth.

