TRENDING P&G CHAMPIONSHIPS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Norway ski star banned from Olympics over lip cream

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiAug 22, 2017, 6:23 AM EDT

Norwegian cross-country skiing star Therese Johaug is set to miss the PyeongChang Olympics after the Court of Arbitration Sport extended her current doping ban into April.

Johaug, a triple Olympic medalist and seven-time world champion, tested positive last September for a steroid found in a lip cream given to her by a team doctor.

The 29-year-old held a press conference within an hour of Tuesday’s announcement, saying she needed time to process the ban and that she would come back to the sport, according to Norwegian media.

Norway’s Olympic Committee originally banned Johaug for 13 months — from October 2016 to November 2017 — saying she was not at significant fault.

“I am not guilty. I asked the [team] doctor, and he said it was not on the doping list,” Johaug said at an Oct. 19 news conference, wiping tears away with her hands (video here), according to The Associated Press. “And he said no.”

In March, the International Ski Federation appealed for a longer ban of 16-20 months, which would rule her out of the Winter Games. The federation argued that Johaug deserved more fault because the medication was “unknown to her and was purchased in a foreign country.”

A Court of Arbitration for Sport panel decided to give Johaug an 18-month ban for her negligence in missing a clear warning label listing the banned substance.

“Johaug failed to conduct a basic check of the packaging, which not only listed a prohibited substance as an ingredient but also included clear doping cautionary warning,” the court said in a press release.

Though Johaug had an “otherwise clean anti-doping record,” the panel chose to follow the letter of the World Anti-Doping Code, which calls for a 12-to-24-month suspension in this type of case.

Johaug was the world’s top cross-country skier in 2015-16, winning the World Cup overall title.

In her absence, two other Norwegians starred last season — Heidi Weng and 10-time Olympic medalist Marit Bjoergen, who was coming back from childbirth.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. cross-country skiers mark most successful world champs

Lindsey Vonn ready to take legal action after photo leak

Lindsey Vonn
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkAug 21, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT

Lindsey Vonn is prepared to take legal action against those who hacked and published her private photos.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” a spokesperson for Vonn said in a statement Monday night. “Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

Vonn has been training for the Olympic Alpine skiing season.

The World Cup tour begins in October, leading up to the PyeongChang Winter Games in February. Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, is a medal contender in multiple events.

Shalane Flanagan gets Olympic silver medal, 9 years later

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiAug 21, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

Shalane Flanagan received an Olympic silver medal on Monday — nine years overdue. She does not want a makeup medal ceremony.

The U.S. runner was upgraded from bronze to silver from the Beijing 2008 10,000m, the delivery to her Oregon home coming Monday.

That happened five months after it was announced that the original silver medalist — Turkey’s Elvan Abeylegesse — tested positive for a banned steroid in a retest of a 2007 doping sample.

“Receiving my proper medal and having the record books changed is a dream come true,” Flanagan said in a USA Track and Field press release. “I greatly appreciate the USOC’s efforts to host a more formal medal ceremony in my honor, but with my coach and my family, I have decided to forego that option and instead celebrate in private. This news, and receiving my medal, are all that I need to feel incredibly fulfilled and happy.”

USATF added that Flanagan’s bronze medal was already returned to the International Olympic Committee. Kenyan Linet Masai, the original fourth-place finisher, figures to receive it.

Abeylegesse is one of a number of track and field athletes who received retroactive bans and were stripped of medals in recent retests of doping samples from five to 10 years ago.

But not all of the stripped medals have been reallocated. Many world championships medals were re-presented in ceremonies at the recently completed track worlds in London, but zero Olympic medal reallocations were made.

MORE: U.S. sprinter received 6-month doping ban

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!