Karen Chen announces new book, ‘Finding the Edge’

Reigning figure skating national champion Karen Chen announced her first book, “Finding the Edge: My Life on the Ice” out Nov. 28.
“I am so excited to be able to share my story with my fans and with fellow skaters,” Chen said in a press release. “I wanted to show people that if you work hard, never give up, and believe in yourself, you can achieve success. I hope readers will take away a message about the importance of dedication and resilience, and apply it to their own challenges and goals. Every day I continue working toward my dreams, and I look forward to what the future will bring.”
Chen’s short program score at nationals in 2017 was the highest ever recorded in ladies’ figure skating at a U.S. Championships. Later in the season, she finished fourth in her world championships debut and secured three Olympic spots for U.S. ladies for the PyeongChang Olympics.
Just because Chen helped earn those spots doesn’t guarantee her a place at the Olympics – that will be decided after the 2018 Nationals in San Jose, California in January. Chen is also slotted to compete on the Grand Prix circuit this fall at Skate Canada (Oct. 27-29) and Skate America (Nov. 24-26).
The book, from HarperCollins, also includes a foreword from Chen’s mentor, 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi.
“Karen Chen is one of the most promising young skaters I have seen in a long time,” Yamaguchi said in the statement. “I have been fortunate enough to work with and mentor Karen, and now I am honored to be a part of this project and continue the mission of inspiring young athletes and helping them realize their dreams.”
