Karen Chen announces new book, ‘Finding the Edge’

By Rachel LutzAug 24, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

Reigning figure skating national champion Karen Chen announced her first book, “Finding the Edge: My Life on the Ice” out Nov. 28.

“I am so excited to be able to share my story with my fans and with fellow skaters,” Chen said in a press release. “I wanted to show people that if you work hard, never give up, and believe in yourself, you can achieve success. I hope readers will take away a message about the importance of dedication and resilience, and apply it to their own challenges and goals. Every day I continue working toward my dreams, and I look forward to what the future will bring.”

Chen’s short program score at nationals in 2017 was the highest ever recorded in ladies’ figure skating at a U.S. Championships. Later in the season, she finished fourth in her world championships debut and secured three Olympic spots for U.S. ladies for the PyeongChang Olympics.

Just because Chen helped earn those spots doesn’t guarantee her a place at the Olympics – that will be decided after the 2018 Nationals in San Jose, California in January. Chen is also slotted to compete on the Grand Prix circuit this fall at Skate Canada (Oct. 27-29) and Skate America (Nov. 24-26).

The book, from HarperCollins, also includes a foreword from Chen’s mentor, 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi.

“Karen Chen is one of the most promising young skaters I have seen in a long time,” Yamaguchi said in the statement. “I have been fortunate enough to work with and mentor Karen, and now I am honored to be a part of this project and continue the mission of inspiring young athletes and helping them realize their dreams.”

Marv Albert on his favorite Dream Team memories

Michael Jordan
By Seth RubinroitAug 24, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Few people had a better vantage point for the Dream Team’s gold medal-winning run than Marv Albert, who sat courtside handling play-by-play duties for NBC Olympics’ basketball coverage.

Albert watched the Dream Team go 8-0 and win by an average of 43.8 points per game at the 1992 Barcelona Games. Eleven of the 12 players on the team are in the Basketball Hall of Fame as individuals, as NBA players were allowed to participate in Olympic basketball for the first time.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air every Dream Team game from the Olympics with original commentary beginning Monday, Aug. 28. A full schedule is here.

In honor of “Dream Team Week,” Albert shared his memories and impressions from the 1992 Barcelona Games:

On his most memorable Dream Team moment: “The first time they ran onto the court, I got the chills because I knew then that we were seeing the greatest group of athletes assembled in the history of team sports – it was stunning.”

On the celebrity of the Dream Team: “It was extraordinary to see the reaction the team received from their time in Monte Carlo (where they trained) before the Games. They were the Beatles. This was a time when the league didn’t have many international players and we were taken aback by how much people knew about the team. They couldn’t walk the streets – although Charles (Barkley) did nearly every day with legions of fans who accompanied him along Las Ramblas.”

On the celebrity of the Dream Team (cont.): “There was a [pre-Olympics] game in Monte Carlo against France, and one of the guards on the French team was going against Jordan. He was playing him very rough, and Jordan was getting annoyed – they were taunting and pushing. The U.S. won, and at the end, the French player comes up with a photographer to take photos with Michael and puts his arm around him. You thought it was going to lead into fisticuffs during the game – but this would happen after every game, even at the Olympics.”

On the Dream Team’s impact on international basketball: “On opening day of the 1991-92 seasons, the NBA had 23 international players. Today, there are over 125 international players. This was so influenced by the Dream Team. Over the years after the ’92 Games, players from oversees would always refer to the effect watching the Dream Team on TV had on them.”

On having the opportunity to call the Dream Team games: “It was one of the great thrills of my career. The drama was seeing these guys together, and seeing them on the stand receiving the gold. Even now when I travel around the country to call games, I’m constantly asked about it.”

Helen Maroulis dominates for world title after making history in Rio

By Nick ZaccardiAug 23, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

Helen Maroulis, after becoming the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic wrestling title, had quite a year.

She grappled in a cage with Conor McGregor. She lifted Teddy Roosevelt. The Maryland native cracked steamed crabs with Cal Ripken Jr. And spent three months in Norway.

Then, she came back to competition. And dominated once again.

Maroulis won the world title at 58kg on Wednesday, mercy ruling all five of her opponents by a combined 53-0 margin and finishing the day with a torn thumb ligament.

“This was really special to me because I didn’t just go to Rio, do things right there and then come back and everything crashed and burned,” said Maroulis, who has won three straight global titles (the Olympics sandwiched by two worlds). “I heard people say everything in the book [after Rio]. Maybe I just had a good day or this or that. Three years in a row, I achieved the goal I set.”

The 25-year-old took seven months off after Rio — her coach told her that she might lose worlds because of it — but looked and felt reinvigorated on Wednesday.

“I was, like, counting down the days before Rio, like don’t focus on vacation after. I was so overwhelmed and tired,” Maroulis said. “But this, I’m like, man, I love this. I could do this all over again.”

She improved to a 78-1 record since taking bronze at the 2014 Worlds. Remember, Maroulis went 1-30 in her first year as a wrestler at age 7.

She’s the only American man or woman to win an Olympic or world title without surrendering a point in at least 30 years, doing so in 2015 and again Wednesday.

Maroulis, after a hard struggle to cut weight to 53kg for Rio, moved up two divisions (11 pounds) this year. By the numbers, she faced an easier road to gold.

Saori Yoshida, the three-time Olympic champion whom Maroulis dethroned at 53kg in Rio, and 58kg superstar Kaori Icho, the only woman to win four Olympic golds in an individual event, both sat out this year for Japan.

The top 58kg seed at worlds, Olympic silver medalist Valeria Koblova of Russia, bowed out of her opening match with a left knee injury.

Maroulis plowed the remaining field, winning her first four matches Wednesday by mercy rule to reach the final by a 42-0 point margin.

Also Wednesday, 20-year-old Becka Leathers took bronze at 55kg in her senior worlds debut.

Worlds continue through the rest of this week. Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox goes Friday, and Olympic champions Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Snyder close out the competition Saturday.

A full broadcast schedule is here.

