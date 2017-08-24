TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

World champion Justin Gatlin beaten in Diamond League final

Leave a comment
By Seth RubinroitAug 24, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

100m world champion Justin Gatlin failed to earn a spot on the podium at the Diamond League final on Thursday in Zurich.

Great Britain’s Chijindu Ujah won the 100m title in 9.97 seconds, edging Ben Youssef Meite of Cote d’Ivoire and American Ronnie Baker. Ujah collected the Diamond Trophy as well as a $50,000 winner’s check.

Gatlin finished fourth, clocking 10.04 seconds, which was .12 seconds slower than his winning time at worlds in London on Aug. 5.

It was Gatlin’s first individual race since worlds, when he caught countryman Christian Coleman and held off Usain Bolt to win 100m title (VIDEO). But neither competed in the Diamond League final, since the NCAA champion Coleman did not earn enough Diamond League points to qualify, while Bolt tore his hamstring running the anchor on the 4x100m relay at worlds.

At 35, Gatlin was attempting to become the oldest 100m champion in the eight-year history of the Diamond League. He won the 100m title in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, the only other London finalist to race in the Diamond League final, finished sixth.

Full Zurich results are here.

Also on Thursday, Mo Farah won his final race on the track, avenging his loss to Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris in the 5000m at worlds.

Farah, a four-time Olympic champion who is moving to road racing and marathons after this season, finished .04 seconds ahead of Olympic silver medalist Paul Chelimo of the United States and Edris, who both dived across the line.

Farah celebrated by dropping to kiss the track alongside high jump world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar. He then flashed his signature “Mobot” pose.

South Africa’s Caster Semenya completed her second consecutive undefeated season in the 800m, less than two weeks after using her trademark finishing kick to win the 800m title at worlds.

The second of two Diamond League final meets will take place on Sept. 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt shocked by Justin Gatlin in farewell world championships

Marv Albert on his favorite Dream Team memories

Michael Jordan
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Seth RubinroitAug 24, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Few people had a better vantage point for the Dream Team’s gold medal-winning run than Marv Albert, who sat courtside handling play-by-play duties for NBC Olympics’ basketball coverage.

Albert watched the Dream Team go 8-0 and win by an average of 43.8 points per game at the 1992 Barcelona Games. Eleven of the 12 players on the team are in the Basketball Hall of Fame as individuals, as NBA players were allowed to participate in Olympic basketball for the first time.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air every Dream Team game from the Olympics with original commentary beginning Monday, Aug. 28. A full schedule is here.

In honor of “Dream Team Week,” Albert shared his memories and impressions from the 1992 Barcelona Games:

On his most memorable Dream Team moment: “The first time they ran onto the court, I got the chills because I knew then that we were seeing the greatest group of athletes assembled in the history of team sports – it was stunning.”

On the celebrity of the Dream Team: “It was extraordinary to see the reaction the team received from their time in Monte Carlo (where they trained) before the Games. They were the Beatles. This was a time when the league didn’t have many international players and we were taken aback by how much people knew about the team. They couldn’t walk the streets – although Charles (Barkley) did nearly every day with legions of fans who accompanied him along Las Ramblas.”

On the celebrity of the Dream Team (cont.): “There was a [pre-Olympics] game in Monte Carlo against France, and one of the guards on the French team was going against Jordan. He was playing him very rough, and Jordan was getting annoyed – they were taunting and pushing. The U.S. won, and at the end, the French player comes up with a photographer to take photos with Michael and puts his arm around him. You thought it was going to lead into fisticuffs during the game – but this would happen after every game, even at the Olympics.”

On the Dream Team’s impact on international basketball: “On opening day of the 1991-92 seasons, the NBA had 23 international players. Today, there are over 125 international players. This was so influenced by the Dream Team. Over the years after the ’92 Games, players from oversees would always refer to the effect watching the Dream Team on TV had on them.”

On having the opportunity to call the Dream Team games: “It was one of the great thrills of my career. The drama was seeing these guys together, and seeing them on the stand receiving the gold. Even now when I travel around the country to call games, I’m constantly asked about it.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Dream Team, Shaq lead FIBA Hall of Fame inductees

Karen Chen announces new book, ‘Finding the Edge’

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rachel LutzAug 24, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

Reigning figure skating national champion Karen Chen announced her first book, “Finding the Edge: My Life on the Ice” out Nov. 28.

“I am so excited to be able to share my story with my fans and with fellow skaters,” Chen said in a press release. “I wanted to show people that if you work hard, never give up, and believe in yourself, you can achieve success. I hope readers will take away a message about the importance of dedication and resilience, and apply it to their own challenges and goals. Every day I continue working toward my dreams, and I look forward to what the future will bring.”

Chen’s short program score at nationals in 2017 was the highest ever recorded in ladies’ figure skating at a U.S. Championships. Later in the season, she finished fourth in her world championships debut and secured three Olympic spots for U.S. ladies for the PyeongChang Olympics.

Just because Chen helped earn those spots doesn’t guarantee her a place at the Olympics – that will be decided after the 2018 Nationals in San Jose, California in January. Chen is also slotted to compete on the Grand Prix circuit this fall at Skate Canada (Oct. 27-29) and Skate America (Nov. 24-26).

The book, from HarperCollins, also includes a foreword from Chen’s mentor, 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi.

“Karen Chen is one of the most promising young skaters I have seen in a long time,” Yamaguchi said in the statement. “I have been fortunate enough to work with and mentor Karen, and now I am honored to be a part of this project and continue the mission of inspiring young athletes and helping them realize their dreams.”

MORE: Grand Prix assignments announced

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!