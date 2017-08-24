World champion Justin Gatlin beaten in Diamond League final

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

100m world champion Justin Gatlin failed to earn a spot on the podium at the Diamond League final on Thursday in Zurich.

Great Britain’s Chijindu Ujah won the 100m title in 9.97 seconds, edging Ben Youssef Meite of Cote d’Ivoire and American Ronnie Baker. Ujah collected the Diamond Trophy as well as a $50,000 winner’s check.

Gatlin finished fourth, clocking 10.04 seconds, which was .12 seconds slower than his winning time at worlds in London on Aug. 5.

It was Gatlin’s first individual race since worlds, when he caught countryman Christian Coleman and held off Usain Bolt to win 100m title (VIDEO). But neither competed in the Diamond League final, since the NCAA champion Coleman did not earn enough Diamond League points to qualify, while Bolt tore his hamstring running the anchor on the 4x100m relay at worlds.

At 35, Gatlin was attempting to become the oldest 100m champion in the eight-year history of the Diamond League. He won the 100m title in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, the only other London finalist to race in the Diamond League final, finished sixth.

Full Zurich results are here.

Also on Thursday, Mo Farah won his final race on the track, avenging his loss to Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris in the 5000m at worlds.

Farah, a four-time Olympic champion who is moving to road racing and marathons after this season, finished .04 seconds ahead of Olympic silver medalist Paul Chelimo of the United States and Edris, who both dived across the line.

Farah celebrated by dropping to kiss the track alongside high jump world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar. He then flashed his signature “Mobot” pose.

South Africa’s Caster Semenya completed her second consecutive undefeated season in the 800m, less than two weeks after using her trademark finishing kick to win the 800m title at worlds.

The second of two Diamond League final meets will take place on Sept. 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold.

