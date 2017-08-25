TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Getty

Cheerleading coach in viral splits video falsely claims to be “Olympic athlete”

By Julia FincherAug 25, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ozell Williams, a cheerleading coach at East High School in Denver, Colo., has gained national notoriety and been placed under criminal investigation after videos were made public of him physically forcing teenage cheerleaders into the splits position while they scream in pain.

On the website for Mile High Tumblers, the 28-year-old claims to be “an Olympic athlete having won 3 Team USA First place rings in preliminary games”– but has never been a member of an Olympic team or competed at an Olympic Games.

Mile High Tumblers is a nonprofit organization for young athletes that focuses on tumbling, which is recognized as a competitive sport by the International Gymnastics Federation but is not contested at the Olympics. Cheerleading has also never been included on the Olympic program, although it could potentially join the Games in 2024. The International Olympic Committee granted it provisional status in 2016, the first step to future inclusion.

According to FOX31, the U.S. Olympic Committee confirmed that “Williams was never on any Olympic roster.” A spokesperson for USA Gymnastics added that there is “no record of him being invited to the Olympic Gymnastics Trials, let alone winning three ring titles.”

“Nobody has ever heard of him,” USA Gymnastics said.

A 2011 profile of Williams referred to him as “a member of the USA Olympic Cheer Team for 2012 in London.”

Williams was on USA Cheer’s National Coed Team, which the Tumblers’ website describes the team as “the most prestigious collegiate team in the world.” The National Coed Team has won multiple gold medals at the World Cheerleading Championships.

A group of U.S. cheerleaders performed at men’s basketball semifinal and final games at the 2012 London Olympics, and it’s possible that Williams was a member of that squad.

But that would not make him an Olympic athlete.

The video of Williams pushing a 13-year-old cheerleader deeper into a splits position while she cried and repeatedly asked him to stop went viral after it was sent to local news stations in Denver. Williams and four other staffers were suspended from the high school while both the police and school district conduct their investigations.

Williams told the Denver Post, “You can definitely say that what was in the video could be seen in a different light,” Williams said. “I would love to tell my story, but I can’t say anything else at this time.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

READ MORE: Parkour organizers tell International Gymnastics Federation to back off

J’den Cox wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships

Getty
By Julia FincherAug 25, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

J’den Cox, bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, added another bronze to his resume when he finished third in the 86-kilogram freestyle weight class at the United World Wrestling Senior World Championships on Friday.

Cox defeated Mihail Ganev of Bulgaria, the 2010 world champion in the 84-kilogram class, in dominant fashion, winning the match with a final score of 8-0.

Cox won his first four matches before a surprise loss to Slovakia’s Boris Makeoev in the semifinals took him out of the running for the world title.

After that loss, fellow American wrestler David Taylor tweeted criticism of how Cox wrestled against Makeoev.

After Cox won gold, he told FloWrestling he’d like to give a “big special thank you to David Taylor. Thank you for the motivation, because without your critique I don’t know if I would have been up to it.”

Cox is a three-time NCAA champion who graduated from Missouri University in May. He’ll return to MU as a volunteer assistant coach after worlds.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Helen Maroulis dominates for world title after making history in Rio

3 positive doping tests being investigated from track and field worlds

Getty
Associated PressAug 25, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MONACO (AP) — Three positive doping tests involving athletes not yet identified are being investigated in samples taken from the track and field world championships held in London this month.

The IAAF’s independent integrity unit says: “None of the adverse findings relate to medalists.”

The unit says details of the cases will be revealed “at relevant points of the disciplinary process.”

The three cases emerged from 1,513 blood and urine samples collected and analyzed during the competition period. It means less than 0.2 percent of doping control samples were positive.

The IAAF’s anti-doping unit says samples will be stored for 10 years to be re-analyzed when new testing methods are developed.

The integrity unit also says no suspect betting activity was detected during the 10-day championships.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

READ MORE: Norway ski star banned from Olympics over lip cream