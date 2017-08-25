TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Parkour organizers tell International Gymnastics Federation to back off

Associated PressAug 25, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT
GENEVA (AP) — Global organizers of street-running known as parkour have set the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) a deadline to end attempts to control their sport and give it Olympic status.

Parkour Earth asked FIG President Morinari Watanabe in an open letter on Thursday for an “urgent meeting” by Sept. 15 to formalize its right to govern.

The six-nation group seeks FIG’s “commitment to take no further steps to implement your purported encroachment.”

It’s the latest dispute involving Olympic sports bodies for control of popular youth-oriented events.

Parkour combines running, climbing and acrobatics across an obstacle course of urban architecture. It has featured in scenes from the action movies “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “Casino Royale.”

FIG is working with some French founders of parkour to launch a world tour of events next year, leading to a first world championship in 2020.

After the International Olympic Committee added urban events such as 3-on-3 basketball, skateboarding, and sport climbing to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics program, parkour seems a likely target for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, organizers recognized in France, Britain, and Australia say Olympic ambitions are unwanted.

“As the International Federation for Parkour/Freerunning/Art Du Deplacement, Parkour Earth will henceforth be the recognized custodians of the philosophy, integrity and sovereignty of our sport/art/discipline internationally,” the group said.

The open letter was signed by Parkour Earth’s independent chairman, British lawyer Stuart McInnes who is an experienced judge at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The letter said it was copied to CAS and the IOC.

FIG is based in the IOC’s home city of Lausanne, Switzerland, but did not succeed in getting a form of parkour added to the Tokyo program in June. The same day, FIG issued a news release explaining its vision for parkour.

The gymnastics body said some parkour officials were responsible for “bias and misinformation indiscriminately conveyed” on social media to create a negative reaction.

“FIG would like to specify that its approach has never been to unilaterally appropriate a discipline,” it said in June.

The FIG executive committee is due to discuss the parkour issue at an Oct. 26-27 meeting in Benin.

3 positive doping tests being investigated from track and field worlds

Associated PressAug 25, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT
MONACO (AP) — Three positive doping tests involving athletes not yet identified are being investigated in samples taken from the track and field world championships held in London this month.

The IAAF’s independent integrity unit says: “None of the adverse findings relate to medalists.”

The unit says details of the cases will be revealed “at relevant points of the disciplinary process.”

The three cases emerged from 1,513 blood and urine samples collected and analyzed during the competition period. It means less than 0.2 percent of doping control samples were positive.

The IAAF’s anti-doping unit says samples will be stored for 10 years to be re-analyzed when new testing methods are developed.

The integrity unit also says no suspect betting activity was detected during the 10-day championships.

World champion Justin Gatlin beaten in Diamond League final

By Seth RubinroitAug 24, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT
100m world champion Justin Gatlin failed to earn a spot on the podium at the Diamond League final on Thursday in Zurich.

Great Britain’s Chijindu Ujah won the 100m title in 9.97 seconds, edging Ben Youssef Meite of Cote d’Ivoire and American Ronnie Baker. Ujah collected the Diamond Trophy as well as a $50,000 winner’s check.

Gatlin finished fourth, clocking 10.04 seconds, which was .12 seconds slower than his winning time at worlds in London on Aug. 5.

“It is great to beat the world champion,” Ujah said to reporters in Zurich.

It was Gatlin’s first individual race since worlds, when he caught countryman Christian Coleman and held off Usain Bolt to win 100m title (VIDEO). But neither competed in the Diamond League final, since the NCAA champion Coleman did not earn enough Diamond League points to qualify, while Bolt tore his hamstring running the anchor on the 4x100m relay at worlds.

At 35, Gatlin was attempting to become the oldest 100m champion in the eight-year history of the Diamond League. He won the 100m title in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, the only other London finalist to race in the Diamond League final, finished sixth.

Full Zurich results are here.

Also on Thursday, Mo Farah won the final track race of his career, avenging his loss to Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris in the 5000m at worlds.

Farah, a four-time Olympic champion who is moving to road racing and marathons after this season, finished .04 seconds ahead of Olympic silver medalist Paul Chelimo of the United States and Edris, who both dived across the line.

Farah celebrated by dropping to kiss the track alongside Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim, who won his third Diamond League high jump title and joked about wanting to open a museum with all of his trophies. Farah then flashed his signature “Mobot” pose.

“It was important to go out with a victory,” Farah said. “It’s every athlete’s dream to go out this way.”

South Africa’s Caster Semenya completed her second consecutive undefeated season in the 800m, less than two weeks after using her trademark finishing kick to win the 800m title at worlds.

The second of two Diamond League final meets will take place on Sept. 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold.

MORE: Usain Bolt shocked by Justin Gatlin in farewell world championships