FIVB

German Olympic champions sweep year’s two biggest beach volleyball tournaments

By Seth RubinroitAug 26, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT
Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst continued to dominate the international beach volleyball scene, adding the World Tour Finals title Saturday to go along with their victory at the world beach volleyball championships earlier this month.

Playing in front of their home fans in Hamburg, the German pair defeated Brazil’s Agatha Bednarczuk and Duda Lisboa 21-17, 19-21, 15-10.

They also won the two most prestigious beach volleyball tournaments of 2016: the Rio Olympics and World Tour Finals.

“I’m speechless,” Ludwig said to reporters in Hamburg. “Being an Olympic champion is great, being a world champion is great, but winning the World Tour Finals here in front of the German fans in Hamburg was just awesome.”

Two U.S. teams, April Ross and Lauren Fendrick as well as Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross, finished tied for ninth in Hamburg.

Earlier this month, Ross and Fendrick earned the silver medal at the world beach volleyball championships, less than three months into their partnership. Ross, a two-time Olympic medalist, said the pair will reevaluate their partnership at the end of this season.

On the men’s side, the U.S. pair of Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena will play Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak in the semifinals on Sunday.

The U.S. bobsledder who used to be Matt Barkley’s wide receiver

Courtesy of Carlo Valdes
By Seth RubinroitAug 26, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
NFL quarterback Matt Barkley starred at Mater Dei (Calif.) High School, becoming the first junior to be named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

One of Barkley’s favorite wide receiver targets in high school was Carlo Valdes, who is now a favorite to make the 2018 U.S. Olympic bobsled team.

Read the NBCOlympics.com profile on Barkley and Valdes.

Valdes helped Steven Holcomb finish top-three in the World Cup standings for both two-man and four-man during the 2016-17 season, before Holcomb’s untimely death at age 37 in May 2017.

Barkley and the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in NFL preseason action on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder lead U.S. to first freestyle wrestling team title since 1995

By Seth RubinroitAug 26, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT
Jordan BurroughsTwitter handle reads “All I See Is Gold.”

He won 74kg gold medals at the 2012 Olympics, as well as at the world wrestling championships in 2011, 2013, and 2015.

But he failed to earn a medal of any color at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Burroughs is seeing gold once again, after claiming his fourth world championship title Saturday in Paris.

“I’ve never taken second place,” Burroughs said to reporters in Paris. “If I’m in the finals, I’m going to win it.”

Burroughs helped the U.S. win the men’s freestyle team title for the first time since 1995.

It was an even matchup between Burroughs and Russia’s Khetag Tsabolov, the 2014 world champion. Neither athlete led by more than two points until Burroughs won 9-6.

Exhausted, Burroughs fell to the mat before taking a lap with a U.S. flag.

“I actually tried to rip my singlet, but it was too tightly bound,” Burroughs said, laughing. “I’m not as strong as I thought I was.”

Burroughs, who said he will celebrate by eating a French crepe, is already looking ahead to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when he will be 32.

“I’m hoping Tokyo can be the final chapter for me,” Burroughs said. “Rio couldn’t be it. I couldn’t go off with that being the lasting imprint on my legacy, finishing in ninth place.”

Also on Saturday, Kyle Snyder defeated Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev to win the 97kg world championship. Sadulayev, who won the 2014 and 2015 World titles and 2016 Olympic gold at 86kg, moved up to 97kg this year to potentially meet Snyder for the first time.

The 21-year-old Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win a world title in 2015 and an Olympic title in 2016.

“Kyle is the new G.O.A.T. of this era,” Burroughs said, using the acronym “Greatest of All Time” to describe his teammate. “He truly motivates me.”

NBCSN will recap the world wrestling championships Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

