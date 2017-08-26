German Olympic champions sweep year’s two biggest beach volleyball tournaments

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst continued to dominate the international beach volleyball scene, adding the World Tour Finals title Saturday to go along with their victory at the world beach volleyball championships earlier this month.

Playing in front of their home fans in Hamburg, the German pair defeated Brazil’s Agatha Bednarczuk and Duda Lisboa 21-17, 19-21, 15-10.

They also won the two most prestigious beach volleyball tournaments of 2016: the Rio Olympics and World Tour Finals.

“I’m speechless,” Ludwig said to reporters in Hamburg. “Being an Olympic champion is great, being a world champion is great, but winning the World Tour Finals here in front of the German fans in Hamburg was just awesome.”

Two U.S. teams, April Ross and Lauren Fendrick as well as Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross, finished tied for ninth in Hamburg.

Earlier this month, Ross and Fendrick earned the silver medal at the world beach volleyball championships, less than three months into their partnership. Ross, a two-time Olympic medalist, said the pair will reevaluate their partnership at the end of this season.

On the men’s side, the U.S. pair of Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena will play Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak in the semifinals on Sunday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: The beach volleyball player who turned down Kerri Walsh Jennings