Coach says Adelina Sotnikova, Sochi figure skating champion, won’t defend title

Associated PressAug 27, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) The coach of Adelina Sotnikova says the Olympic figure skating champion will not defend her title at next year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang because of injury.

“Adelina Sotnikova will not compete this season because of injury,” her coach Evgeny Plushenko, himself a two-time Olympic gold medalist, said in comments reported by Russian agency R-Sport.

“We all hoped we’d get this injury cured, but unfortunately it hasn’t happened. The injury is still causing problems, (Sotnikova) can’t manage full training sessions and it’s not right to go to competitions in this state.”

Plushenko didn’t specify what injury was troubling Sotnikova, though the Russian has been struggling with ankle problems. He added that the announcement shouldn’t be seen as Sotnikova’s retirement from skating.

Sotnikova was a surprise gold medalist in 2014, beating South Korea’s Yuna Kim amid intense debate over the judging.

Sotnikova hasn’t competed at a major championships since then because of injuries and a heavy schedule of commercial performances and TV work, including the Russian version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In April, she split with her longtime coach Elena Buyanova to join Plushenko, who had himself only recently retired.

The U.S. bobsledder who used to be Matt Barkley’s wide receiver

By Seth RubinroitAug 26, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
NFL quarterback Matt Barkley starred at Mater Dei (Calif.) High School, becoming the first junior to be named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

One of Barkley’s favorite wide receiver targets in high school was Carlo Valdes, who is now a favorite to make the 2018 U.S. Olympic bobsled team.

Read the NBCOlympics.com profile on Barkley and Valdes.

Valdes helped Steven Holcomb finish top-three in the World Cup standings for both two-man and four-man during the 2016-17 season, before Holcomb’s untimely death at age 37 in May 2017.

Barkley and the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in NFL preseason action on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder lead U.S. to first freestyle wrestling team title since 1995

By Seth RubinroitAug 26, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT
Jordan BurroughsTwitter handle reads “All I See Is Gold.”

He won 74kg gold medals at the 2012 Olympics, as well as at the world wrestling championships in 2011, 2013, and 2015.

But he failed to earn a medal of any color at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Burroughs is seeing gold once again, after claiming his fourth world championship title Saturday in Paris.

“I’ve never taken second place,” Burroughs said to reporters in Paris. “If I’m in the finals, I’m going to win it.”

Burroughs helped the U.S. win the men’s freestyle team title for the first time since 1995.

It was an even matchup between Burroughs and Russia’s Khetag Tsabolov, the 2014 world champion. Neither athlete led by more than two points until Burroughs won 9-6.

Exhausted, Burroughs fell to the mat before taking a lap with a U.S. flag.

“I actually tried to rip my singlet, but it was too tightly bound,” Burroughs said, laughing. “I’m not as strong as I thought I was.”

Burroughs, who said he will celebrate by eating a French crepe, is already looking ahead to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when he will be 32.

“I’m hoping Tokyo can be the final chapter for me,” Burroughs said. “Rio couldn’t be it. I couldn’t go off with that being the lasting imprint on my legacy, finishing in ninth place.”

Also on Saturday, Kyle Snyder defeated Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev to win the 97kg world championship. Sadulayev, who won the 2014 and 2015 World titles and 2016 Olympic gold at 86kg, moved up to 97kg this year to potentially meet Snyder for the first time.

The 21-year-old Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win a world title in 2015 and an Olympic title in 2016.

“Kyle is the new G.O.A.T. of this era,” Burroughs said, using the acronym “Greatest of All Time” to describe his teammate. “He truly motivates me.”

NBCSN will recap the world wrestling championships Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

