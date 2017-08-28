“Dream Team Week” kicks off tonight in primetime on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA kicks off an eight evening celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the gold medal-winning 1992 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team – known to history as The Dream Team.
Many viewers may remember being glued to their televisions for every Dream Team broadcast, but this will be the first time for some to see every game featuring Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Clyde Drexler, Chris Mullin, David Robinson, Scottie Pippen and Christian Laettner in their entirety. In 1992, NBC showed only portions of the early round games from Barcelona as part of their Olympic coverage.
The games will air in their original order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts, nightly at 8 ET:
Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola (*8:30 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany
Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil
Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain
Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)
Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)
Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)
The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day.
Each night, following game coverage from the Barcelona Olympics, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will present NBC’s Dream Team documentary that originally aired during the 2012 London Olympics, and includes interviews with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Charles Barkley.
Check the Channel Finder to see how you can watch the Olympic Channel in your area.
