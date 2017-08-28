TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Kristin Armstrong joins USA Cycling’s endurance program

Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong is joining USA Cycling as an endurance performance director. She will work with athletes preparing for world championships and other elite events.

USA Cycling vice president Jim Miller announced her hiring Monday.

Armstrong retired from competition after winning the time trial gold medal at last year’s Rio Games, her third straight in the race against the clock. She also is a two-time world champion and six-time U.S. champion while racing primarily the road race and time trial.

In her new job, Armstrong will work with athletes to develop objectives, monitor progress, optimize competition and training schedules. She will assist USA Cycling’s partners on such things as nutrition and psychology.

“Cycling has given me so much and I want to give back,” said Armstrong according to USACycling.org. “I did not achieve my success alone, and I know others can’t either. I’m really pleased USA Cycling asked me to help them improve their athlete development and support and I look forward to joining their impressive high performance team. My goal is to help others achieve their full potential.”

Report: Russia’s Yulia Lipnitskaya retires from figure skating at 19

By Nate ClarkAug 28, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT
Russian sports media reported Monday that 19-year-old Olympic champion figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya has decided to retire.

According to Lipnitskaya’s mother, the skater had informed the Russian Figure Skating Federation of her decision in April.

Lipnitskaya’s mother, Daniela, was interviewed by Russia’s TASS news agency saying her daughter made the decision when she returned home from Europe after a three-month treatment for anorexia.

The news of Lipnitskaya’s apparent retirement was deemed “gossip” by the President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, Alexander Gorshkov. According to Gorshkov, the federation has yet to receive official documents to confirm her decision to step away.

“I cannot make statement based on gossips since my post obliges me to be guided by facts only,” Gorshkov said when contacted by TASS for comment. “We have to wait for an official statement for Yulia as now we are in the middle of gossips.”

Lipnitskaya was 15 years old at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games, where she awed figure skating fans while winning her first Olympic gold medal in the team event. She was selected to skate for the Russian team instead of the eventual ladies singles gold medalist, Adelina Sotnikova. Lipnitskaya would finish fifth in the ladies singles competition in Sochi.

Less than a year after the end of the Sochi Olympics, Lipnitskaya expressed frustration with her new-found fame. In an Associated Press translation of a Russian figure skating website, Lipnitskaya said, “Whatever you do, everything is interpreted the wrong way and then has to be justified. It’s not life, it’s constant stress.”

Her apparent retirement comes after news broke that Sotnikova would not be defending her Olympic gold medal singles title in PyeongChang. Sotnikova’s coach, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Evgeny Plushenko said an injury would keep her out of competition for the upcoming season. However, he did not mention the type of injury ailing Sotnikova.

“Dream Team Week” kicks off tonight in primetime on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

By Nate ClarkAug 28, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT
The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA kicks off an eight evening celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the gold medal-winning 1992 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team – known to history as The Dream Team.

Many viewers may remember being glued to their televisions for every Dream Team broadcast, but this will be the first time for some to see every game featuring Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Clyde Drexler, Chris Mullin, David Robinson, Scottie Pippen and Christian Laettner in their entirety. In 1992, NBC showed only portions of the early round games from Barcelona as part of their Olympic coverage.

The games will air in their original order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts, nightly at 8 ET:

Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola (*8:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany

Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil

Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain

Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)

Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)

Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)

The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day.

Each night, following game coverage from the Barcelona Olympics, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will present NBC’s Dream Team documentary that originally aired during the 2012 London Olympics, and includes interviews with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Charles Barkley.

Check the Channel Finder to see how you can watch the Olympic Channel in your area.

