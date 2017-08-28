TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Report: Russia’s Yulia Lipnitskaya retires from figure skating at 19

By Nate ClarkAug 28, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT
Russian sports media reported Monday that 19-year-old Olympic champion figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya has decided to retire.

According to Lipnitskaya’s mother, the skater had informed the Russian Figure Skating Federation of her decision in April.

Lipnitskaya’s mother, Daniela, was interviewed by Russia’s TASS news agency saying her daughter made the decision when she returned home from Europe after a three-month treatment for anorexia.

The news of Lipnitskaya’s apparent retirement was deemed “gossip” by the President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, Alexander Gorshkov. According to Gorshkov, the federation has yet to receive official documents to confirm her decision to step away.

“I cannot make statement based on gossips since my post obliges me to be guided by facts only,” Gorshkov said when contacted by TASS for comment. “We have to wait for an official statement for Yulia as now we are in the middle of gossips.”

Lipnitskaya was 15 years old at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games, where she awed figure skating fans while winning her first Olympic gold medal in the team event. She was selected to skate for the Russian team instead of the eventual ladies singles gold medalist, Adelina Sotnikova. Lipnitskaya would finish fifth in the ladies singles competition in Sochi.

Less than a year after the end of the Sochi Olympics, Lipnitskaya expressed frustration with her new-found fame. In an Associated Press translation of a Russian figure skating website, Lipnitskaya said, “Whatever you do, everything is interpreted the wrong way and then has to be justified. It’s not life, it’s constant stress.”

Her apparent retirement comes after news broke that Sotnikova would not be defending her Olympic gold medal singles title in PyeongChang. Sotnikova’s coach, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Evgeny Plushenko said an injury would keep her out of competition for the upcoming season. However, he did not mention the type of injury ailing Sotnikova.

“Dream Team Week” kicks off tonight in primetime on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

USA TODAY Sports
By Nate ClarkAug 28, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT
The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA kicks off an eight evening celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the gold medal-winning 1992 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team – known to history as The Dream Team.

Many viewers may remember being glued to their televisions for every Dream Team broadcast, but this will be the first time for some to see every game featuring Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Clyde Drexler, Chris Mullin, David Robinson, Scottie Pippen and Christian Laettner in their entirety. In 1992, NBC showed only portions of the early round games from Barcelona as part of their Olympic coverage.

The games will air in their original order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts, nightly at 8 ET:

Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola (*8:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany

Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil

Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain

Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)

Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)

Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)

The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day.

Each night, following game coverage from the Barcelona Olympics, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will present NBC’s Dream Team documentary that originally aired during the 2012 London Olympics, and includes interviews with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Charles Barkley.

Check the Channel Finder to see how you can watch the Olympic Channel in your area.

Coach says Adelina Sotnikova, Sochi figure skating champion, won’t defend title

Getty
Associated PressAug 27, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) The coach of Adelina Sotnikova says the Olympic figure skating champion will not defend her title at next year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang because of injury.

“Adelina Sotnikova will not compete this season because of injury,” her coach Evgeny Plushenko, himself a two-time Olympic gold medalist, said in comments reported by Russian agency R-Sport.

“We all hoped we’d get this injury cured, but unfortunately it hasn’t happened. The injury is still causing problems, (Sotnikova) can’t manage full training sessions and it’s not right to go to competitions in this state.”

Plushenko didn’t specify what injury was troubling Sotnikova, though the Russian has been struggling with ankle problems. He added that the announcement shouldn’t be seen as Sotnikova’s retirement from skating.

Sotnikova was a surprise gold medalist in 2014, beating South Korea’s Yuna Kim amid intense debate over the judging.

Sotnikova hasn’t competed at a major championships since then because of injuries and a heavy schedule of commercial performances and TV work, including the Russian version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In April, she split with her longtime coach Elena Buyanova to join Plushenko, who had himself only recently retired.

