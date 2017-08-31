Bora Gulari, US Olympic sailor, loses parts of 3 fingers in boat capsize

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LA GRANDE-MOTTE, France (AP) U.S. Sailing says Olympian Bora Gulari of Detroit lost parts of three fingers on his right hand when his catamaran capsized during training for the world championships.

The governing body says Gulari’s fingers became entangled in the rigging of his Nacra 17 when it capsized in strong winds Wednesday.

His crew, Helena Scutt of Kirkland, Washington, wasn’t injured.

Earlier this month, Nacras that had been converted to foiling catamarans were recalled due to a problem with the daggerboards. It wasn’t clear if there was a problem with the daggerboards in Gulari’s capsize.

Italian coach Gabriele Bruni came to the U.S. crew’s rescue, with U.S. coach David Howlett arriving a few minutes later. Scutt, who also is a U.S. Olympian, sailed the boat back to shore with help from Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Santiago Lange of Argentina.

Gulari was recovering at a hospital after surgery and is expected to be back sailing in a month.

