Dream Team Week: USA vs. Brazil tonight on Olympic Channel

25 years after the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team known as “the Dream Team” dominated the competition at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is reairing the squad’s now-legendary games all week. The team was the first U.S. Olympic team with active NBA players, including basketball legends Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Airing tonight at 8pm ET on the Olympic Channel is USA vs. Brazil, the fourth of eight Dream Team victories. Led by Barkley, who scored 30 points, the U.S. beat Brazil 127-83. But Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt, playing in his fourth Olympics, boosted his team by scoring 24 points. Over his five Olympic appearances, Schmidt would become the top cumulative scorer in men’s Olympic basketball, scoring a total of 1,093 points.
All eight games will be shown in sequential order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts. Each night’s airing will start at 8 p.m. ET, unless noted otherwise below.
Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola (*8:30 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany
Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil
Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain
Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)
Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)
Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)
The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day.
After each game, the Olympic Channel will show NBC’s Dream Team documentary, which originally aired during the 2012 London Olympics and includes interviews with the players.
Check the Channel Finder to see how you can watch the Olympic Channel in your area.
