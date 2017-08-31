TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Dream Team Week: USA vs. Brazil tonight on Olympic Channel

By Julia FincherAug 31, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
25 years after the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team known as “the Dream Team” dominated the competition at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is reairing the squad’s now-legendary games all week. The team was the first U.S. Olympic team with active NBA players, including basketball legends Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Airing tonight at 8pm ET on the Olympic Channel is USA vs. Brazil, the fourth of eight Dream Team victories. Led by Barkley, who scored 30 points, the U.S. beat Brazil 127-83.  But Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt, playing in his fourth Olympics, boosted his team by scoring 24 points. Over his five Olympic appearances, Schmidt would become the top cumulative scorer in men’s Olympic basketball, scoring a total of 1,093 points.

All eight games will be shown in sequential order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts. Each night’s airing will start at 8 p.m. ET, unless noted otherwise below.

Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola (*8:30 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany
Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil
Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain
Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)
Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)
Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)

The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day.

After each game, the Olympic Channel will show NBC’s Dream Team documentary, which originally aired during the 2012 London Olympics and includes interviews with the players.

Check the Channel Finder to see how you can watch the Olympic Channel in your area.

By Julia FincherAug 31, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT
After her hometown was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, gymnast Simone Biles pitched in to help Houston recover from the devastating storm.

The Olympic gymnast, who won four gold medals and a bronze in Rio, volunteered at a flood distribution center with her family to help sort donated clothes.

She also made an appearance at a local shelter on Wednesday night.

20-year-old Biles, who lives with her family in Spring, a suburb north of Houston, said on Good Morning America that she wasn’t personally affected by Harvey.

“It was a bit scary but we’re all doing good,” she told Robin Roberts.

Speaking from the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, Biles said that Houston’s reaction to the storm has been very moving.

“I feel like Houston is one of the strongest cities in the world,” she said, “so it is amazing to see everyone giving back. Even people who have lost their everything in this storm are coming and volunteering, so that’s super exciting to see.”

She also added that the many of the donations centers have received so many supplies that what they need most are boxes and tape to hold and distribute everything.

Biles was born in Ohio and moved to Texas as a toddler when she was adopted by her grandfather and his wife, Ron and Nellie Biles.

Bora Gulari, US Olympic sailor, loses parts of 3 fingers in boat capsize

USA Today Sports
Associated PressAug 31, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT
LA GRANDE-MOTTE, France (AP) U.S. Sailing says Olympian Bora Gulari of Detroit lost parts of three fingers on his right hand when his catamaran capsized during training for the world championships.

The governing body says Gulari’s fingers became entangled in the rigging of his Nacra 17 when it capsized in strong winds Wednesday.

His crew, Helena Scutt of Kirkland, Washington, wasn’t injured.

Earlier this month, Nacras that had been converted to foiling catamarans were recalled due to a problem with the daggerboards. It wasn’t clear if there was a problem with the daggerboards in Gulari’s capsize.

Italian coach Gabriele Bruni came to the U.S. crew’s rescue, with U.S. coach David Howlett arriving a few minutes later. Scutt, who also is a U.S. Olympian, sailed the boat back to shore with help from Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Santiago Lange of Argentina.

Gulari was recovering at a hospital after surgery and is expected to be back sailing in a month.

