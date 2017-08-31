Texas native Simone Biles joins relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After her hometown was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, gymnast Simone Biles pitched in to help Houston recover from the devastating storm.

The Olympic gymnast, who won four gold medals and a bronze in Rio, volunteered at a flood distribution center with her family to help sort donated clothes.

She also made an appearance at a local shelter on Wednesday night.

What a great surprise for everyone at the Lone Star Shelter when Olympic Gold Medalist @Simone_Biles arrived this evening! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/bknJ25UZlG — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) August 31, 2017

20-year-old Biles, who lives with her family in Spring, a suburb north of Houston, said on Good Morning America that she wasn’t personally affected by Harvey.

“It was a bit scary but we’re all doing good,” she told Robin Roberts.

Speaking from the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, Biles said that Houston’s reaction to the storm has been very moving.

“I feel like Houston is one of the strongest cities in the world,” she said, “so it is amazing to see everyone giving back. Even people who have lost their everything in this storm are coming and volunteering, so that’s super exciting to see.”

She also added that the many of the donations centers have received so many supplies that what they need most are boxes and tape to hold and distribute everything.

Biles was born in Ohio and moved to Texas as a toddler when she was adopted by her grandfather and his wife, Ron and Nellie Biles.

thank you all who have reached out to make sure my family, friends & I are ok. XO 💋 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 29, 2017

absolutely moved how our communities are coming together & helping ❤️ #HoustonStrong — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 29, 2017

We ❤️ you @Simone_Biles ! Thanks you for volunteering your time in Houston these past few days! @GMA pic.twitter.com/5WZcLwv5Hz — Katie Conway (@Real_MaryK8) August 31, 2017

