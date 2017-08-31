TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Simone Biles
Texas native Simone Biles joins relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey

By Julia FincherAug 31, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT
After her hometown was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, gymnast Simone Biles pitched in to help Houston recover from the devastating storm.

The Olympic gymnast, who won four gold medals and a bronze in Rio, volunteered at a flood distribution center with her family to help sort donated clothes.

She also made an appearance at a local shelter on Wednesday night.

20-year-old Biles, who lives with her family in Spring, a suburb north of Houston, said on Good Morning America that she wasn’t personally affected by Harvey.

“It was a bit scary but we’re all doing good,” she told Robin Roberts.

Speaking from the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, Biles said that Houston’s reaction to the storm has been very moving.

“I feel like Houston is one of the strongest cities in the world,” she said, “so it is amazing to see everyone giving back. Even people who have lost their everything in this storm are coming and volunteering, so that’s super exciting to see.”

She also added that the many of the donations centers have received so many supplies that what they need most are boxes and tape to hold and distribute everything.

Biles was born in Ohio and moved to Texas as a toddler when she was adopted by her grandfather and his wife, Ron and Nellie Biles.

Bora Gulari, US Olympic sailor, loses parts of 3 fingers in boat capsize

Associated PressAug 31, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT
LA GRANDE-MOTTE, France (AP) U.S. Sailing says Olympian Bora Gulari of Detroit lost parts of three fingers on his right hand when his catamaran capsized during training for the world championships.

The governing body says Gulari’s fingers became entangled in the rigging of his Nacra 17 when it capsized in strong winds Wednesday.

His crew, Helena Scutt of Kirkland, Washington, wasn’t injured.

Earlier this month, Nacras that had been converted to foiling catamarans were recalled due to a problem with the daggerboards. It wasn’t clear if there was a problem with the daggerboards in Gulari’s capsize.

Italian coach Gabriele Bruni came to the U.S. crew’s rescue, with U.S. coach David Howlett arriving a few minutes later. Scutt, who also is a U.S. Olympian, sailed the boat back to shore with help from Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Santiago Lange of Argentina.

Gulari was recovering at a hospital after surgery and is expected to be back sailing in a month.

IOC warns 2018 Olympic organizers of white elephant venues

Associated PressAug 31, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The International Olympic Committee warned organizers in Pyeongchang on Thursday that they risk creating white elephants from 2018 Winter Games venues.

Completing a final full inspection visit before the Feb. 9 opening ceremony, an IOC panel predicted a successful Olympics but said “definitive legacy use for several venues is still outstanding.”

“The IOC has once again requested that final plans be presented as a priority,” the Olympic body said in a statement.

Olympic venues that lie underused after the Games is a longstanding problem, and lately hurt the reputation of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The IOC voiced its concern in South Korea “despite legacies being identified in the bid and different options being presented over the past seven years.”

The statement after a three-day visit by the IOC’s coordination panel did not mention political tensions fueled by North Korea’s missile testing program. Olympic events will take place less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the demilitarized zone between the Korean neighbors.

On a weekend visit to China, North Korea’s closest ally, IOC President Thomas Bach played down fears of disruption.

“We are watching the situation, but I think there is no reason for any immediate concern because the fact that the Games are taking place there is appreciated by all the national Olympic committees and by the governments,” Bach said in Beijing.

Organizers in Pyeongchang remain upbeat that the two-week Winter Games will promote South Korea, which has also been distracted by a political corruption scandal and presidential impeachment.

“We want to make these the best Winter Games ever and showcase Korea to the world as a global leader in sports and as the new hub for winter sports in Asia,” said Lee Hee-beom, president of the organizing committee.

Slow ticket sales, at home and abroad, plus low-key promotion in South Korea have also been identified as priorities to work on. A new phase of ticket sales starts next week.

“While details must continue to be refined in the coming months, it was evident that the organizing committee is well on its way to delivering successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” said Gunilla Lindberg, who chairs the IOC inspection panel.

