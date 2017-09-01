TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Alex Ferreira wins first ski halfpipe event of season

By Shawn SmithSep 1, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT
Six months after winning the final World Cup competition of the 2016/17 season, Alex Ferreira is picking up right where he left off.

Ferreira won this season’s first major freeski halfpipe contest, which was held at Cardrona on Friday as part of Winter Games New Zealand and also doubled as a World Cup event. His winning run, which included forward double cork 1260s in both directions, showcased the signature amplitude that has helped turn him into a legitimate contender.

A native of Colorado, Ferreira is one of many skiers who will be vying to make the U.S. Olympic team later this winter. (Qualifying, which got underway last winter, resumes in December.) The U.S. roster for freeski halfpipe is extremely deep, with reigning Olympic gold medalist David Wise, 2017 X Games champion Aaron Blunck, Torin Yater-Wallace, Gus Kenworthy, Taylor Seaton, Lyman Currier and Birk Irving among the other top hopefuls. Only a maximum of four skiers will make the team, either through direct qualification or a discretionary selection.

Of the U.S. skiers listed above, only Ferreira, Blunck and Irving competed in New Zealand. However, many of the top international skiers were in the field, including Canada’s Mike Riddle (the 2014 Olympic silver medalist) and France’s Kevin Rolland (the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist). Rolland ended up finishing second behind Ferreira at Winter Games NZ, and Simon d’Artois of Canada took third. Though Rolland had back-to-back double cork 1260s at the end of his run, he was only able to get in four tricks overall, while others, including Ferreira, were able to squeeze a fifth hit into their runs.

Four Americans in total reached the men’s final. Blunck finished fourth, Hunter Hess placed seventh, and Irving was eighth.

The women’s halfpipe contest was won by Canadian freeskier Cassie Sharpe. Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru landed in second, and France’s Marie Martinod rounded out the podium.

It’s a notable result for Sildaru, as the 15-year-old rising star has been dominating the slopestyle scene in recent years and was already pegged as the Olympic favorite in that event. Although she became the junior world champion in halfpipe back in March, she was relatively untested against top halfpipe skiers until now.

The top American was Annalisa Drew, who finished fourth. Carly Margulies (5th), Maddie Bowman (6th) and Brita Sigourney (10th) also cracked the top ten. Bowman is the reigning Olympic champion on the women’s side.

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe
1. Alex Ferreira (USA), 93.40
2. Kevin Rolland (FRA), 90.20
3. Simon d’Artois (CAN), 88.60
4. Aaron Blunck (USA), 87.20
5. Miguel Porteous (NZL), 86.80

Women’s Freeski Halfpipe
1. Cassie Sharpe (CAN), 91.00
2. Kelly Sildaru (EST), 90.20
3. Marie Martinod (FRA), 84.40
4. Annalisa Drew (USA), 82.80
5. Carly Margulies (USA), 81.00

Serena Williams welcomes first child

By Seth RubinroitSep 1, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, sister Venus Williams confirmed to ESPN at the US Open.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have yet to reveal the name.

Williams, 35, has said that she hopes to return from pregnancy to defend her Australian Open title in January. She is one victory away from tying Margaret Court‘s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

She is undecided about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when she will be 38 and older than any previous Olympic singles player.

Redemption for Olympic champions in Diamond League final

By Seth RubinroitSep 1, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT
2016 Olympic champions Elaine Thompson and Shaunae Miller-Uibo both failed to earn a medal in their signature event at August’s world track and field world championships.

But they both returned to the top of the podium Friday in the second of two Diamond League finals in Brussels.

Thompson won the 100m title, crossing the finish line .01 seconds ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

Thompson, the 2016 Olympic 100m and 200m champion, did not earn a medal of any color at August’s world championships, despite having run the year’s fastest 100m time (10.71 seconds) in June. The Jamaican sprinter joked that she watched the 100m race from Worlds, when she finished fifth, “over 1,000 times” trying to figure out what went wrong.

Three of the four women who finished ahead of Thompson at Worlds were not in the field in Brussels. Ta Lou was the silver medalist.

Miller-Uibo claimed the 400m title by clocking the year’s fastest time, 49.46 seconds.

At Worlds, she came off the final turn in the lead, but faded late to finish fourth behind Phyllis Francis, Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser and Allyson Felix.

Neither Francis nor Felix raced in Brussels. Naser finished second, breaking the national record in 49.88 seconds.

Miller-Uibo also won the 200m title last Thursday in the first Diamond League final. By winning both races, she earned a combined $100,000 in prize money.

Full Brussels results are here.

Four U.S. athletes earned a Diamond Trophy in Brussels, in addition to pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, who received his last Thursday in the first Diamond League final meet in Zurich.

2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad edged two-time world champion Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic by .04 seconds to claim the 400m hurdles title.

Noah Lyles chased down fellow American Ameer Webb from the outside lane to win the 200m title by just .01 seconds. It was the first race for the 20-year-old Lyles since June.

Christian Taylor and Will Claye claimed the top two spots in the triple jump. Taylor, a two-time Olympic champion, has won the Diamond League triple jump title for six consecutive years.

Competing Friday night in a scenic venue in the center of Brussels, Darrell Hill held off compatriot Ryan Crouser, the Olympic champion, for the shot put title.

