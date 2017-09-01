TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Gracie Gold taking time off from figure skating to seek professional help

By Rachel LutzSep 1, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT
Gracie Gold will take time away from skating to seek professional help, according to a statement she released to USA Today Sports. Gold, the 2014 and 2016 U.S. champion, finished fourth at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She also won a bronze medal with the U.S. contingent in the team event.

“My passion for skating and training remains strong,” Gold said in the statement, without going into detail about the type of professional help she will seek. “However, after recent struggles on and off the ice, I realize I need to seek some professional help and will be taking some time off while preparing for my Grand Prix assignments. This time will help me become a stronger person, which I believe will be reflected in my skating performances as well.”

Gold has since pulled out of the Oct. 7 Japan Open, a free-skate only competition, but remains committed to her Grand Prix assignments later in the fall. She is scheduled to compete at the Cup of China in Beijing and the Internationaux de France in Grenoble in November.

The 2018 Olympic team won’t be decided until January’s national championships.

At the 2016 World Championships, Gold fell from first in the short program to fourth overall after the free skate. She faltered in the 2016-17 season, earning a career-low sixth place finish at the 2017 Nationals. She was not named to a world championship team for the first time in her five-year career as a senior skater.

Gold and her Los Angeles-based coach at the time, Frank Carroll, soon split. Gold moved to Canton, Michigan soon after to train with coaches Marina Zoueva and Oleg Epstein.

Earlier in the week, both Russians in the ladies field from the Sochi Olympics also announced they would not be competing this season. Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova is injured and Yulia Lipniskaya, who won gold in the team event, retired.

Ato Boldon on Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin and the 2017 season

By Seth RubinroitSep 1, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT
Four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, NBC’s lead track and field analyst, witnessed a memorable year for the sport.

35-year-old Justin Gatlin shocking Usain Bolt to win the 100m world championship.

Bolt falling to the track in the final race of his decorated career.

The best-ever performance for the U.S. at Worlds, led by sprinter Allyson Felix, who passed retired Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey for the most career world championship medals.

Boldon discussed the 2017 track and field season before the year’s final Diamond League meet, which will take place today at 2:00 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold.

What are your biggest takeaways from the 2017 track and field season?

My biggest takeaways are the new stars emerging. You need only look as far as the world championships in London and the number of first-time world champions to realize that there are some new faces that you better get familiar with, because chances are they are around to stay.

Justin Gatlin upset Usain Bolt to win the 100m world championship. At 35, how much longer can he be a top sprinter?

I thought Justin had lost a step after last year. The response to that was, ‘Well, how is he the world champion in 2017?’ Simple answer: 9.92 seconds was all it took to win Worlds, one of the slowest winning times ever. If the winning time at championships (including the USA Championships) is 9.9, Justin will remain competitive. If Christian Coleman, Andre De Grasse and younger sprint stars of the world make it 9.7, he will be forced out.

Now that Bolt is hanging up his spikes, who will become the face of track and field?

I think it will be Wayde van Niekerk, because I think he has the ability to dominate his event (400m) the way Bolt did. I was disappointed to hear him say he won’t double at a championship again. The sport needs that. He was a lean from pulling off something that had been done before only once, so I hope he’ll reconsider. He doesn’t have the same extrovert personality as Bolt, but it’s partly the media’s job to continue to make him appealing to the global audience.

As the 2017 season comes to a close, who will you be watching in 2018?

In 2018, I will be watching the youngsters who almost won this year to see if they improve or decline next year: Coleman (100m silver), Salwa Eid Naser (400m silver from Bahrain), Steven Gardiner (400m silver from Bahamas), and Marie-Josee Ta Lou (100m and 200m silver medals from Ivory Coast).

Relive the Dream Team vs. Spain tonight

By Seth RubinroitSep 1, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s basketball team faced Spain in the final game of the first round of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Viewers can watch the game in its entirety tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA as part of “Dream Team Week” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1992 Games.

The Dream Team did not have much trouble against the host nation, winning 122-81. Seven U.S. players scored in double figures, led by Charles Barkley’s 20 points.

Expectations for the Dream Team were so high that The New York Times described the 41-point rout as a “normal, standard victory.”

Even after the convincing victory, U.S. coach John Daly called for a practice the next day. It was Magic Johnson’s idea for the team to practice for the first time since their opening game.

“We’re here to win the gold medal, and the only way we can do that is maintain what we have and had,” Johnson said at the time. “Even though guys have been going to the club to work out, it’s not the same as being together.”

The next Dream Team game broadcast will be the U.S. vs. Puerto Rico quarterfinal on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. A full schedule is here.

