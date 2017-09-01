Relive the Dream Team vs. Spain tonight

The U.S. men’s basketball team faced Spain in the final game of the first round of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Viewers can watch the game in its entirety tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA as part of “Dream Team Week” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1992 Games.

The Dream Team did not have much trouble against the host nation, winning 122-81. Seven U.S. players scored in double figures, led by Charles Barkley’s 20 points.

Expectations for the Dream Team were so high that The New York Times described the 41-point rout as a “normal, standard victory.”

Even after the convincing victory, U.S. coach John Daly called for a practice the next day. It was Magic Johnson’s idea for the team to practice for the first time since their opening game.

“We’re here to win the gold medal, and the only way we can do that is maintain what we have and had,” Johnson said at the time. “Even though guys have been going to the club to work out, it’s not the same as being together.”

The next Dream Team game broadcast will be the U.S. vs. Puerto Rico quarterfinal on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. A full schedule is here.

