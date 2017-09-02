Dream Team: USA vs. Puerto Rico quarterfinal tonight on Olympic Channel

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The 1992 “Dream Team” marathon continues tonight on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA with the quarterfinal game against Puerto Rico.

After sweeping the group stage, NBA superstars Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird rode their momentum toward a quarterfinal win to the tune of 115-77.

All eight games are being shown in sequential order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts. Each night’s airing will start at 8 p.m. ET, unless noted otherwise below.

Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola (*8:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany

Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil

Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain

Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)

Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)

Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)

The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day.

After each game, the Olympic Channel will show NBC’s Dream Team documentary, which originally aired during the 2012 London Olympics and includes interviews with the players.

Check the Channel Finder to see how you can watch the Olympic Channel in your area.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News.