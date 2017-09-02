Fabio Fognini suspended from US Open, withdrawn from doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — Fabio Fognini was suspended from the U.S. Open on Saturday and faces a possible permanent ban from Grand Slam tournaments while it is determined if he committed a “major offense” during his first-round singles loss.
Fognini also could be fined up $250,000 for violations of the Grand Slam’s code of conduct.
The Grand Slam board said Fognini’s provisional suspension went into effect immediately, so he was withdrawn from the doubles tournament, where he was into the third round with fellow Italian Simone Bolelli.
Fognini was fined $24,000 by the U.S. Open for unsportsmanlike conduct during his 6-4, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-0 loss to Stefano Travaglia on Wednesday. He was cited by the tournament for three violations, including one incident in which he insulted a female chair umpire. His fines were for $15,000, $5,000 and $4,000.
The board said the major offenses were under the sections of Article IV dealing with “aggravated behavior” and “conduct contrary to the integrity of the game.” Violation of either section could lead to the permanent suspension from the four major tournaments and the $250,000 penalty.
The board said there would be no further comment until the process is completed.
Fognini, known as a volatile player, was fined $27,500 by Wimbledon in 2014 for his outbursts during a first-round victory.
Fognini is ranked No. 26 in singles and was seeded 22nd here. He also was the Australian Open doubles champion with Bolelli in 2015.
MORE: Serena Williams welcomes baby girl
SAN DIEGO (AP) U.S. Sailing has asked World Sailing and the Nacra 17 class association to investigate a capsize in which Olympian Bora Gulari of Detroit lost parts of three fingers on his right hand.
Malcolm Page, chief of Olympic sailing, says U.S. Sailing wants to know if the catamarans, which recently were upgraded to allow foiling, can be made safer.
Page also said that he’s asked the Italian sailing team to see a video of the accident.
Gulari told The Associated Press that the capsize happened so fast that he wasn’t sure if the tips of three fingers were severed because his hand was caught in a line that controls the boom or if they were cut by a hydrofoil.
The capsize occurred Wednesday in France as Gulari and crew Helena Scutt practiced for the world championships.
You can read more on the injury here.
BRUSSELS (AP) Yohan Blake won the 100 meters at the Van Damme Memorial, beating Michael Rodgers of the United States and fellow-Jamaican Julian Forte on Friday.
In the absence of recently retired Usain Bolt and world champion Justin Gatlin, 2011 world champion Blake rekindled some old form for a rare win, finishing in a modest 10.02 seconds as runners were slowed by the rain and cold at the King Baudouin Stadium.
Rodgers finished in 10.09 and Forte had 10.12.
On a tough night for athletes, Ivana Spanovic of Serbia won the long jump with 6.70 meters on her last attempt, sweeping past Lorraine Ugen of Britain, who missed out by 5 centimeters. World champion Brittney Reese of the United States finished only fifth.
MORE: Redemption for Olympic champions in Diamond League final