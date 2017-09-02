US Sailing seeks inquiry into capsize that injured Olympian

SAN DIEGO (AP) U.S. Sailing has asked World Sailing and the Nacra 17 class association to investigate a capsize in which Olympian Bora Gulari of Detroit lost parts of three fingers on his right hand.
Malcolm Page, chief of Olympic sailing, says U.S. Sailing wants to know if the catamarans, which recently were upgraded to allow foiling, can be made safer.
Page also said that he’s asked the Italian sailing team to see a video of the accident.
Gulari told The Associated Press that the capsize happened so fast that he wasn’t sure if the tips of three fingers were severed because his hand was caught in a line that controls the boom or if they were cut by a hydrofoil.
The capsize occurred Wednesday in France as Gulari and crew Helena Scutt practiced for the world championships.
BRUSSELS (AP) Yohan Blake won the 100 meters at the Van Damme Memorial, beating Michael Rodgers of the United States and fellow-Jamaican Julian Forte on Friday.
In the absence of recently retired Usain Bolt and world champion Justin Gatlin, 2011 world champion Blake rekindled some old form for a rare win, finishing in a modest 10.02 seconds as runners were slowed by the rain and cold at the King Baudouin Stadium.
Rodgers finished in 10.09 and Forte had 10.12.
On a tough night for athletes, Ivana Spanovic of Serbia won the long jump with 6.70 meters on her last attempt, sweeping past Lorraine Ugen of Britain, who missed out by 5 centimeters. World champion Brittney Reese of the United States finished only fifth.
The 1992 “Dream Team” marathon continues tonight on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA with the quarterfinal game against Puerto Rico.
After sweeping the group stage, NBA superstars Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird rode their momentum toward a quarterfinal win to the tune of 115-77.
All eight games are being shown in sequential order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts. Each night’s airing will start at 8 p.m. ET, unless noted otherwise below.
Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola (*8:30 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany
Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil
Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain
Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)
Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)
Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)
The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day.
After each game, the Olympic Channel will show NBC’s Dream Team documentary, which originally aired during the 2012 London Olympics and includes interviews with the players.
