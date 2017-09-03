Dream Team Week: USA vs. Lithuania semifinal tonight on Olympic Channel

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There’s just two days left in “Dream Team Week,” an eight-day stretch in which every USA basketball game from the 1992 Barcelona Games will air on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Tonight’s showing reaches the semifinal stage of the tournament. After going 5-0 in group stage, the Dream Team — which featured NBA superstars such as Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson — took care of Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with Lithuania in the semifinals. Despite falling to the U.S. in this game, Lithuania would not leave the Olympics empty-handed, as they ultimately ended up winning the bronze medal.

All eight games will be shown in sequential order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts. Each night’s airing will start at 8 p.m. ET, unless noted otherwise below.

Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola (*8:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany

Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil

Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain

Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)

Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)

Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)

The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day.

After each game, the Olympic Channel will show NBC’s Dream Team documentary, which originally aired during the 2012 London Olympics and includes interviews with the players.

Check the Channel Finder to see how you can watch the Olympic Channel in your area.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Marv Albert on his favorite Dream Team memories