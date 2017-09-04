Dream Team gold medal game tonight on Olympic Channel after all-day marathon

“Dream Team Week” culminates today with an 11-hour marathon of the 1992 Olympic basketball tournament on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. NBA superstars Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird won eight straight games in Barcelona to win the gold medal over Croatia.
In the USA vs. Croatia group stage game, the U.S. won 103-70. In the gold medal game, the Dream Team actually trailed Croatia 25-23 at the first half, but rallied to a 117-85 win. Their 32-point margin of victory was the closest any team came to topping the Dream Team.
For their part, Croatia topped the Unified Team 75-74 to earn a berth to the gold medal game.
The original NBC Olympic broadcasts will start at noon:
USA vs. Angola (preliminary) – noon ET
USA vs. Spain (preliminary) – 2:30 pm ET
USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal) – 4:30 pm ET
USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal) – 6:30 pm ET
USA vs. Croatia (gold medal final) – 8:30 pm ET
NEW YORK (AP) — Fabio Fognini was suspended from the U.S. Open on Saturday and faces a possible permanent ban from Grand Slam tournaments while it is determined if he committed a “major offense” during his first-round singles loss.
Fognini also could be fined up $250,000 for violations of the Grand Slam’s code of conduct.
The Grand Slam board said Fognini’s provisional suspension went into effect immediately, so he was withdrawn from the doubles tournament, where he was into the third round with fellow Italian Simone Bolelli.
Fognini was fined $24,000 by the U.S. Open for unsportsmanlike conduct during his 6-4, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-0 loss to Stefano Travaglia on Wednesday. He was cited by the tournament for three violations, including one incident in which he insulted a female chair umpire. His fines were for $15,000, $5,000 and $4,000.
The board said the major offenses were under the sections of Article IV dealing with “aggravated behavior” and “conduct contrary to the integrity of the game.” Violation of either section could lead to the permanent suspension from the four major tournaments and the $250,000 penalty.
The board said there would be no further comment until the process is completed.
Fognini, known as a volatile player, was fined $27,500 by Wimbledon in 2014 for his outbursts during a first-round victory.
Fognini is ranked No. 26 in singles and was seeded 22nd here. He also was the Australian Open doubles champion with Bolelli in 2015.
