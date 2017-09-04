Dream Team gold medal game tonight on Olympic Channel after all-day marathon

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

“Dream Team Week” culminates today with an 11-hour marathon of the 1992 Olympic basketball tournament on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. NBA superstars Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird won eight straight games in Barcelona to win the gold medal over Croatia.

In the USA vs. Croatia group stage game, the U.S. won 103-70. In the gold medal game, the Dream Team actually trailed Croatia 25-23 at the first half, but rallied to a 117-85 win. Their 32-point margin of victory was the closest any team came to topping the Dream Team.

For their part, Croatia topped the Unified Team 75-74 to earn a berth to the gold medal game.

The original NBC Olympic broadcasts will start at noon:

USA vs. Angola (preliminary) – noon ET

USA vs. Spain (preliminary) – 2:30 pm ET

USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal) – 4:30 pm ET

USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal) – 6:30 pm ET

USA vs. Croatia (gold medal final) – 8:30 pm ET

