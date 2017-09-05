Lara Gut targets North American races for comeback

GENEVA (AP) Former overall World Cup champion Lara Gut has targeted races in North America to make her comeback from a serious knee injury at the world championships.
“I’m back on the snow” Gut wrote in an Instagram post that included video of herself skiing again. She heads to Chile next week to train.
How to start the week well… I’m back on the snow 😊 I’m fine, my knee smiles and everything is moving along nicely. Next week my team and I will be traveling to Valle Nevado in Chile in order to start accumulating kilometers on the snow. We will be back home by the end of September. In agreement with Dr. Siegrist, my therapists and my coaches we planned the training on the snow for the next months. The goal is to return efficient during the races, respecting the recovery time of the knee. For this reason, my comeback will be in North America and not in Sölden, but the season will anyway be long enough 🤗😈 #monday #mondaymotivation #happiness #stepbystep #wewillbeback #lookingforsunshine
The 26-year-old Swiss star will skip the traditional season-opening giant slalom next month in Soelden, Austria.
Instead, the Olympic downhill bronze medalist could return Nov. 25 at a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont. The first World Cup downhill is Dec. 1 in Lake Louise, Canada.
Gut ruptured her left ACL in February by crashing in slalom warmups for the combined medal event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
The injury ensured she lost her overall World Cup title to American rival Mikaela Shiffrin.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Gracie Gold taking time off from figure skating to seek professional help