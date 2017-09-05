TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Police raid house of Brazil Olympic committee president

Associated PressSep 5, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Federal police searched the house of the president of the Brazilian Olympic committee on Tuesday and issued a warrant forcing him to testify in an investigation into bribery surrounding the awarding of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Police said detention warrants had been issued for Carlos Nuzman and his associate, Arthur Cesar de Menezes Soares Filho.

An Associated Press photographer saw Nuzman leaving his house accompanied by his lawyer. Police were also seen removing suitcases, documents and a computer.

Nuzman’s lawyer, Sergio Mazzillo, told reporters outside Nuzman’s house that his client would cooperate but was innocent of any wrongdoing.

“I can confirm that (Nuzman) did not commit any irregularity,” Mazzillo said. “Unfortunately, this has created a media spectacle.”

A police statement said authorities were investigating an international corruption scheme that involved the buying of International Olympic Committee votes for the awarding of the 2016 Games. In total, 11 detention warrants were issued for people in both Brazil and France in what police dubbed “Operation Unfair Play.”

The 75-year-old Nuzman was an IOC member for 12 years and one of the most prominent players in bringing the games to Rio. He is now an honorary IOC member and part of the 2020 Tokyo Games commission, which advises organizers how to run the event.

French and Brazilian authorities have been working on a corruption investigation involving bribery surrounding the awarding of the 2016 Rio Games and the 2020 Tokyo Games.

In France, a 2-year-old probe into corruption in sports first came to light with the arrest in November 2015 of Lamine Diack, the former head of track and field’s governing body, known as the IAAF. The French have been looking into allegations that Diack, one of his sons, Papa Massata Diack, and others were involved in blackmailing athletes and covering-up doping positives.

That initial and ongoing probe has now morphed into several investigations, expanded beyond the IAAF to look at suspicions of possible vote-buying in the awarding of sports events, and involved law enforcement agencies beyond France.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: IOC warns 2018 Olympic organizers of white elephant venues

Phil Dalhausser named beach volleyball’s most outstanding player

FIVB
By Seth RubinroitSep 5, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Phil Dalhausser earned beach volleyball’s top international honor, the World Tour’s Most Outstanding Player, for the fourth time and the first time since 2014.

Dalhausser, a 2008 Olympic champion, and partner Nick Lucena won three tournaments this season, including the World Tour Finals. At the 2016 Olympics, the duo lost to eventual gold medalists Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt of Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Dalhausser was also named the Best Blocker for the seventh time and the Best Offensive Player for the fifth time. He has won more post-season awards, 30, than any other player.

Fellow American John Hyden was named the Most Inspirational Player. The 44-year-old, a two-time Olympian in indoor, finished top-five in four of his six international tournaments in 2017 with Ryan Doherty.

On the women’s side, Germany’s Laura Ludwig was named the Most Outstanding Player for the second consecutive season. Ludwig and partner Kira Walkenhorst swept the year’s two biggest tournaments: the world beach volleyball championships and World Tour Finals. They also won the two most prestigious tournaments of 2016: the Rio Olympics and World Tour Finals.

Ludwig was also named the Best Defensive Player, Sportswoman of the Year and Most Inspirational Player.

American April Ross was voted the Best Server for the fifth time and the third consecutive season.

Ross, a two-time Olympic medalist, has said she will reevaluate her partnership with Lauren Fendrick at the end of this season.

22-year-old Sara Hughes, won two national championships with Kelly Claes at USC, was honored as the Rookie of the Year.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: The beach volleyball player who turned down Kerri Walsh Jennings

Lara Gut targets North American races for comeback

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

GENEVA (AP) Former overall World Cup champion Lara Gut has targeted races in North America to make her comeback from a serious knee injury at the world championships.

“I’m back on the snow” Gut wrote in an Instagram post that included video of herself skiing again. She heads to Chile next week to train.

The 26-year-old Swiss star will skip the traditional season-opening giant slalom next month in Soelden, Austria.

Instead, the Olympic downhill bronze medalist could return Nov. 25 at a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont. The first World Cup downhill is Dec. 1 in Lake Louise, Canada.

Gut ruptured her left ACL in February by crashing in slalom warmups for the combined medal event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The injury ensured she lost her overall World Cup title to American rival Mikaela Shiffrin.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Gracie Gold taking time off from figure skating to seek professional help