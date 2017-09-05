U.S. women’s hockey team and Canada face off in pre-Olympic contests

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) The U.S. women’s national team will play Canada at least four times as part of the Time is Now Tour leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

USA Hockey announced the schedule Tuesday, which also includes the 2017 Four Nations Cup.

The U.S. women, who beat Canada at the world championships last spring, will play the defending Olympic gold medalists Oct. 25 in Boston, Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota and Dec. 15 in San Jose.

A fourth game is scheduled Nov. 8 as part of the Four Nations Cup featuring Finland and Sweden in Wesley Chapel, Florida, with the championship game Nov. 12 in Tampa. The Americans have won the Four Nations Cup and its predecessor seven times, including the past two years.

The Time is Now Tour full schedule

Day Time (ET) Game Location Oct. 25 7:30 p.m. USA vs. Canada Boston, Mass. Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. USA vs. Finland (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla. Nov. 8 7:00 p.m. USA vs. Canada (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla. Nov. 10 7:00 p.m. USA vs. Sweden (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla. Nov. 12 3:30 p.m. 1st & 3rd place games (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla. Dec. 3 4:00 p.m. USA vs. Canada St. Paul, Minn. Dec. 15 10:30 p.m. USA vs. Canada San Jose, Calif.

