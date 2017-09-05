TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
AP Photos

U.S. women’s hockey team and Canada face off in pre-Olympic contests

Associated PressSep 5, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) The U.S. women’s national team will play Canada at least four times as part of the Time is Now Tour leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

USA Hockey announced the schedule Tuesday, which also includes the 2017 Four Nations Cup.

The U.S. women, who beat Canada at the world championships last spring, will play the defending Olympic gold medalists Oct. 25 in Boston, Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota and Dec. 15 in San Jose.

A fourth game is scheduled Nov. 8 as part of the Four Nations Cup featuring Finland and Sweden in Wesley Chapel, Florida, with the championship game Nov. 12 in Tampa. The Americans have won the Four Nations Cup and its predecessor seven times, including the past two years.

The Time is Now Tour full schedule

Day Time (ET) Game Location
Oct. 25 7:30 p.m. USA vs. Canada Boston, Mass.
Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. USA vs. Finland (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Nov. 8 7:00 p.m. USA vs. Canada (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Nov. 10 7:00 p.m. USA vs. Sweden (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Nov. 12 3:30 p.m. 1st & 3rd place games (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Dec. 3 4:00 p.m. USA vs. Canada St. Paul, Minn.
Dec. 15 10:30 p.m. USA vs. Canada San Jose, Calif.

Jagr tells Czech TV Olympics are an option if NHL doesn't call

Getty Images
By Nate ClarkSep 5, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT
Jaromir Jagr helped the Czech Republic win its first Olympic gold medal in hockey almost 20 years ago at the 1998 Nagano Olympic Winter Games, and if no NHL team comes calling this season, he may just try for another medal next year in PyeongChang.

Speaking in an interview with Czech TV Sports, the 13-time NHL all-star and two-time Stanley Cup champ said he would attempt to prolong his career in Europe if no NHL team extends him an offer, and if he was asked to help the Czech men’s team in PyeongChang, he’d be more than willing to suit up for his sixth Olympic hockey tournament this upcoming February.

Playing in all 82 games in 2016-17 with the Florida Panthers, Jagr became only the second player in NHL history to score 1,900 career points – second to only Wayne Gretzky (2,857) – according to Hockey-Reference.com.

The past two seasons Jagr had played under one-year deals with the Panthers. In the off-season, reports said the future hall of famer and the Panthers were on opposite sides of the aisle regarding his contract for the 2017-18 season. Jagr’s release was announced in July.

Prior to his release, Jagr had been having a bit of fun on Twitter regarding the lack of interest from NHL franchises.

Jagr does have at least one Olympic record within reach if he plays in PyeongChang. If the 45 year old can put the puck in the net in February he will become the oldest athlete to score a goal at the Olympics, beating the record set in Sochi by then 43-year-old Finland winger, Teemu Selanne.

Phil Dalhausser named beach volleyball’s most outstanding player

FIVB
By Seth RubinroitSep 5, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT
Phil Dalhausser earned beach volleyball’s top international honor, the World Tour’s Most Outstanding Player, for the fourth time and the first time since 2014.

Dalhausser, a 2008 Olympic champion, and partner Nick Lucena won three tournaments this season, including the World Tour Finals. At the 2016 Olympics, the duo lost to eventual gold medalists Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt of Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Dalhausser was also named the Best Blocker for the seventh time and the Best Offensive Player for the fifth time. He has won more post-season awards, 30, than any other player.

Fellow American John Hyden was named the Most Inspirational Player. The 44-year-old, a two-time Olympian in indoor, finished top-five in four of his six international tournaments in 2017 with Ryan Doherty.

On the women’s side, Germany’s Laura Ludwig was named the Most Outstanding Player for the second consecutive season. Ludwig and partner Kira Walkenhorst swept the year’s two biggest tournaments: the world beach volleyball championships and World Tour Finals. They also won the two most prestigious tournaments of 2016: the Rio Olympics and World Tour Finals.

Ludwig was also named the Best Defensive Player, Sportswoman of the Year and Most Inspirational Player.

American April Ross was voted the Best Server for the fifth time and the third consecutive season.

Ross, a two-time Olympic medalist, has said she will reevaluate her partnership with Lauren Fendrick at the end of this season.

22-year-old Sara Hughes, won two national championships with Kelly Claes at USC, was honored as the Rookie of the Year.

