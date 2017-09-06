Andrew Talansky, top U.S. cyclist, retires

U.S. cyclist Andrew Talansky surprisingly announced his retirement at age 28 on Tuesday, saying he has “a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon,” in a social media post.
“After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist,” was posted on Talansky’s social media. “It has been a truly incredible ride.”
Talansky, from South Florida, spent the last few years as a Grand Tour general classification rider. He was the top U.S. finisher at the Tour de France in 2013 (10th) and 2015 (11th) and at the Vuelta a España in 2012 (seventh) and 2016 (fifth).
He never raced at the Olympics.
Talansky’s cycling team — Cannondale-Drapac — could fold after this season due to financial struggles. It hopes to raise $7 million in a crowdfunding campaign.
After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist. It has been a truly incredible ride. I’ll miss my teammates and the camaraderie on and off the bike, but most of all I’m going to miss the fans. Few sports put its fans closer to the action, which is a large part of what makes pro cycling so special. Your support and encouragement, on good days and bad, has meant more to me than I can express. I’ve lived out a dream and I have Slipstream Sports and you, the fans, to thank for that. While this is the end of the road for my pro cycling career, it’s also a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon. Until then, on behalf of myself and my family, thanks for seven great years.