TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

David Oliver, Olympic hurdles medalist, retires

By Nick ZaccardiSep 6, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Track and Field

Police raid house of Brazil Olympic committee president Usain Bolt says his world records will stand for 15-20 years Yohan Blake Yohan Blake wins the 100 at the Van Damme Memorial

David Oliver, perhaps the most consistent U.S. hurdler of the last decade, ends his track and field career with a unique, and shorter than expected, Olympic history.

Oliver, at 35, has retired, his agent, Daniel Wessfeldt, said by email Wednesday. Earlier, Oliver was announced as the director for the track and field program at his alma mater — Howard University.

From 2008 through 2016, Oliver finished in the top four in the annual world rankings in the 110m hurdles eight of nine years.

However, Oliver made just one Olympic team — in 2008, winning a bronze medal — and failed to qualify in 2012 and 2016 despite going into the Trials as a perceived favorite to finish top three.

Start with those Beijing Games. Unlike 2012 and 2016, Oliver went into 2008 with little fanfare. He had ranked sixth in the U.S. in the 110m hurdles in 2007 (though he made the world team, bowing out in the semifinals).

Oliver, who hurdles and played wide receiver at Howard, lowered his personal best from 13.14 to 12.95 in 2008. He went into the Olympics as the only man other than Cuban world-record holder Dayron Robles to break 13 seconds that year.

Oliver delivered in Rio, joining Robles and countryman David Payne on the podium. Oliver was aged for an Olympic rookie, at 26, but continued to improve in the following years as he developed a rivalry with Robles and 2004 Olympic champion Liu Xiang of China.

The muscle-bound Oliver’s battles with injuries began in 2009, when a calf kept him out of the U.S. Championships and worlds. Oliver rebounded in 2010, tying and then lowering the American record by .01 in back-to-back meets and posting the five fastest times that year.

Oliver again clocked the fastest time in the world in 2011, but it came in early June. He was fourth at worlds in late August. Injuries crept up again.

It was another troublesome calf that slowed Oliver to fifth place at the 2012 Olympic Trials — where he entered as the joint-second-fastest man in the U.S. that year but nowhere near his times from the previous seasons.

He came back in 2013 to win a world title in Moscow and break 13 seconds again in 2015, ranking No. 3 in the world for the year.

Oliver looked prime to return to the Olympics in 2016, ranking No. 2 in the world going into the Olympic Trials. But he pulled up after crossing the finish line in his semifinal with a hamstring injury and scratched out of the final later that day.

He returned this year but was significantly slower, failing to break 13.40 in six races, according to Tilastopaja.org. His last outing was a fifth-place finish at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ato Boldon reflects on 2017 track season

After 2 years off, NHL veteran returns with Olympic goal

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 6, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Hockey

U.S. women’s hockey team and Canada face off in pre-Olympic contests Jagr tells Czech TV Olympics are an option if NHL doesn’t call Aging NHL All-Stars still in play as Canada shapes Olympic roster

The U.S. Olympic hockey team in PyeongChang — the first without NHL players since 1994 — should include an array of collegians and veterans in minor leagues and Europe.

It could also include a previous Olympian who hasn’t played professional hockey in more than two years.

Ryan Malone, a 37-year-old forward who earned a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, will try out for the Minnesota Wild during a preseason training camp this month.

Malone is setting realistic expectations — not to return to the NHL (though it would be incredible), but to make a minor-league team so he can be eligible for PyeongChang, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He is older than all but one previous U.S. Olympic hockey player (Chris Chelios, who played at age 40 in 2002 and 44 in 2006 and is an assitant on the PyeongChang team).

The comeback began earlier this summer, when Malone was coaching in Minnesota’s “Da Beauty League.” Despite the farcical name, the summer league is competitive. NHL.com called it “a glorified pickup game” for NHL and college players.

“One night I was coaching,” Malone said, according to the Post-Gazette. “Our team needed some players, so I threw my pads on and played. I was like, ‘Geez, I feel pretty darn good for not actually training.’

“I thought, ‘Why not try and make the Olympic team?'”

Malone made some calls that led to a tryout with the Wild, whose general manager, Chuck Fletcher, worked in the front office for the Pittsburgh Penguins when Malone was on that team a decade ago.

Malone debuted in the NHL with the Pens in 2003 and tallied 51 points for them in 2007-08, highlighting an 11-season NHL career. He opened 2009-10 with 19 goals in the first 38 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and was named to the Vancouver Olympic team.

In April 2014, Malone was arrested for cocaine possession and driving under the influence and later sentenced to 12 months’ probation. His contract was bought out by the Lightning, and by the next year he was out of pro hockey.

Malone told the Post-Gazette that his retirement wasn’t brought on by the arrest, but rather pain in his groins from skating. He was later diagnosed with viacose veins.

“I literally had legs like a 70-year-old lady,” Malone said, according to the newspaper, which reported he underwent surgery. “I feel better now than I did probably my last two years in the league.”

Malone might not be the only player with Olympic experience eyeing the 25-man U.S. team for PyeongChang.

“There are some guys that have a rich history in the NHL and with USA Hockey that we think could potentially really help this roster,” U.S. general manager Jim Johannson said last month, without naming names.

A pair of 2006 Olympians — John-Michael Liles, a 36-year-old defenseman, and Brian Gionta, a 38-year-old forward — played in the NHL last season but are currently free agents.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USA Hockey reaches out to aging NHL players

Andrew Talansky, top U.S. cyclist, retires

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 6, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. cyclist Andrew Talansky surprisingly announced his retirement at age 28 on Tuesday, saying he has “a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon,” in a social media post.

“After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist,” was posted on Talansky’s social media. “It has been a truly incredible ride.”

Talansky, from South Florida, spent the last few years as a Grand Tour general classification rider. He was the top U.S. finisher at the Tour de France in 2013 (10th) and 2015 (11th) and at the Vuelta a España in 2012 (seventh) and 2016 (fifth).

He never raced at the Olympics.

Talansky’s cycling team — Cannondale-Drapac — could fold after this season due to financial struggles. It hopes to raise $7 million in a crowdfunding campaign.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Triple Olympic champion takes new post with USA Cycling

After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist. It has been a truly incredible ride. I’ll miss my teammates and the camaraderie on and off the bike, but most of all I’m going to miss the fans. Few sports put its fans closer to the action, which is a large part of what makes pro cycling so special. Your support and encouragement, on good days and bad, has meant more to me than I can express. I’ve lived out a dream and I have Slipstream Sports and you, the fans, to thank for that. While this is the end of the road for my pro cycling career, it’s also a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon. Until then, on behalf of myself and my family, thanks for seven great years.

A post shared by Andrew Talansky (@andrewtalansky) on