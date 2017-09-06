Rafael Nadal advances to possible Roger Federer match at U.S. Open

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal did his job, with ease. Now it’s up to Roger Federer.

Federer and Nadal will play each other at the U.S. Open for the first time in Friday’s semifinals, should Federer win his quarterfinal with Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday night in rainy Queens.

Nadal schooled Russian teen Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in a 97-minute quarterfinal Wednesday.

Federer and Del Potro take the Ashe court in the second match of Wednesday’s 7 p.m. session.

Federer and Nadal have played 37 times (Nadal leads 23-14), including 12 at Grand Slams, but never at the U.S. Open (or the Olympics). They were one match away from meeting in New York in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

“I look for, again, a magical evening,” Nadal said on ESPN. “It’s something a little bit strange that we never played here, no? I think it will be much more special if that can happen in a final, but it’s not possible this year. We’re going to try to come back and make that happen.”

They’ve combined for 34 Grand Slam singles titles, but bagged none for nearly three years until Federer beat Nadal in the Australian Open final in January.

It’s been a resurgent year for both. Nadal won his 10th French Open in June. Federer bagged his eighth Wimbledon in July. They are fighting for the year-end No. 1 ranking, boosted in part by season-ending injuries to Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The lowest-price ticket available on StubHub for Friday’s semifinals was $565 as of Nadal’s win Wednesday. The highest? $19,999.

“We create a classic match that people expect to see, combination of styles,” said Nadal, whose tenacious groundstroke game complements Federer’s appearance of barely breaking a sweat. “It is even more special when we are, of course, at the last part of our careers.”

Nadal was pressed to wax poetic on his rivalry with Federer, or just about the Swiss himself, in a news conference after Wednesday’s mismatch.

“I don’t want to look like I gonna be his boyfriend, no?” Nadal joked.

The other semifinal pits two first-timers — South African Kevin Anderson and Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta — who would be massive underdogs to Federer or Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Federer, a 36-year-old with five U.S. Open titles, was forced to five sets in his first two matches last week while fighting off a pre-event back injury. Federer swept his last two opponents going into a showdown with the Argentine Del Potro, who beat both Nadal and Federer en route to winning the 2009 U.S. Open.

Nadal, a 31-year-old with two U.S. Open titles, has dropped two sets in five matches, all against men ranked outside the top 50.

In the women’s draw, the first three semifinalists are all Americans — Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and CoCo Vandweghe. Madison Keys can complete the U.S. quartet if she beats Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday night.

