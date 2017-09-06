TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Russia athletes can qualify for PyeongChang Paralympics as neutrals

By Nick ZaccardiSep 6, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT
Russia’s ban from Paralympic competition was extended until November, putting the nation at further risk of being excluded from the PyeongChang Winter Games in March, but there are reasons for optimism.

The International Paralympic Committee is “impressed and encouraged” at significant progress made by Russia to meet anti-doping criteria for reinstatement, president Philip Craven said in a press release Wednesday.

The IPC is confident enough that it is allowing Russian athletes to attempt to qualify for the Winter Games. Athletes can apply to be cleared as neutral athletes apart from the Russian flag and federations, similar to the current setup for Olympic track and field athletes.

“This limited interim measure is intended to preserve the ability of the RPC [Russia Paralympic Committee] to enter its qualified athletes into the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games should it have its suspension lifted in time,” the IPC said. “The IPC also hopes this decision will further encourage the RPC and importantly the Russian authorities to meet the remaining reinstatement criteria as soon as possible.”

Russia has been banned from IPC-sanctioned competition since August 2016 due to its poor anti-doping record. That included a suspension from the Rio Games last September.

Russia topped the Winter Paralympic medal standings in 2006, 2010 and 2014. It won a record 80 medals and 30 golds in Sochi, more than three times as many as the second-place nations.

Craven is confident that Russia can meet five of seven remaining reinstatement conditions “in the near future.” The other two — the reinstatement of Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA) and the acknowledgment and acceptance of the McLaren Report into Russian doping — have to wait until a World Anti-Doping Agency meeting in November.

Russians will be able to compete as neutrals in four of the six Winter Paralympic sports this fall — Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing and snowboarding.

Russia already missed the chance to qualify for PyeongChang in hockey. That’s key, as Russia took silver behind the U.S. men at the Sochi Paralympics and bronze at the 2013 and 2015 Worlds before its suspension.

Andrew Talansky, top U.S. cyclist, retires

By Nick ZaccardiSep 6, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT
U.S. cyclist Andrew Talansky surprisingly announced his retirement at age 28 on Tuesday, saying he has “a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon,” in a social media post.

“After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist,” was posted on Talansky’s social media. “It has been a truly incredible ride.”

Talansky, from South Florida, spent the last few years as a Grand Tour general classification rider. He was the top U.S. finisher at the Tour de France in 2013 (10th) and 2015 (11th) and at the Vuelta a España in 2012 (seventh) and 2016 (fifth).

He never raced at the Olympics.

Talansky’s cycling team — Cannondale-Drapac — could fold after this season due to financial struggles. It hopes to raise $7 million in a crowdfunding campaign.

After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist. It has been a truly incredible ride. I’ll miss my teammates and the camaraderie on and off the bike, but most of all I’m going to miss the fans. Few sports put its fans closer to the action, which is a large part of what makes pro cycling so special. Your support and encouragement, on good days and bad, has meant more to me than I can express. I’ve lived out a dream and I have Slipstream Sports and you, the fans, to thank for that. While this is the end of the road for my pro cycling career, it’s also a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon. Until then, on behalf of myself and my family, thanks for seven great years.

Germany opens memorial to Israelis killed at Munich Olympics

Associated PressSep 6, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — The presidents of Germany and Israel on Wednesday inaugurated a memorial to 11 Israeli athletes and coaches and a West German police officer killed 45 years ago during an attack by a Palestinian militant group at the Munich Olympics.

Presidents Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Reuven Rivlin were joined at the new memorial in the city’s Olympic Park by relatives of the victims.

“We’ve come here today to close a circle, a circle that can never really be closed,” Rivlin told a somber crowd.

He said the 1972 Olympics, dubbed “The Cheerful Games” as the first in the country since the Nazis hosted the 1936 Games in Berlin, “turned into an Olympiad of blood.”

On Sept. 5, 1972, eight members of Palestinian group Black September climbed over the unguarded fence of the Olympic village, burst into the building where the Israeli team was staying and took the athletes hostage.

Five athletes, six coaches and a West German policeman were killed at the village or during a botched rescue attempt. The Palestinian attackers demanded the release of prisoners held by Israel and two left-wing extremists in West German jails.

The memorial, with a grass-covered roof, is situated on a hill inside the Olympic Park and shows multi-media installations about the lives of the athletes and the police officer. It’s open to the public on a daily basis.

“The family members and the state of Israel had to wait for this moment for 45 years,” Rivlin said referring to the massive criticism by the Israeli families about the fact that it took more than four decades to dedicate a memorial to the victims in the city where they were killed.

The bereaved families for years called not only for a memorial in Munich, but also for the International Olympic Committee to commemorate the murdered Olympians with a moment of silence during the opening of the Olympic Games.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach held a memorial ceremony and minute of silence for those slain during the Rio Games. Bach also attended Wednesday’s event in Munich.

President Steinmeier said in his speech that the memorial is also a place where Germany has to face the truth, that “it did not provide the security needed, that Germany was not prepared for terror, even though Munich was not the beginning of terror.”

