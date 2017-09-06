After 2 years off, NHL veteran returns with Olympic goal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic hockey team in PyeongChang — the first without NHL players since 1994 — should include an array of collegians and veterans in minor leagues and Europe.

It could also include a previous Olympian who hasn’t played professional hockey in more than two years.

Ryan Malone, a 37-year-old forward who earned a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, will try out for the Minnesota Wild during a preseason training camp this month.

Malone is setting realistic expectations — not to return to the NHL (though it would be incredible), but to make a minor-league team so he can be eligible for PyeongChang, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He is older than all but one previous U.S. Olympic hockey player (Chris Chelios, who played at age 40 in 2002 and 44 in 2006 and is an assitant on the PyeongChang team).

The comeback began earlier this summer, when Malone was coaching in Minnesota’s “Da Beauty League.” Despite the farcical name, the summer league is competitive. NHL.com called it “a glorified pickup game” for NHL and college players.

“One night I was coaching,” Malone said, according to the Post-Gazette. “Our team needed some players, so I threw my pads on and played. I was like, ‘Geez, I feel pretty darn good for not actually training.’

“I thought, ‘Why not try and make the Olympic team?'”

Malone made some calls that led to a tryout with the Wild, whose general manager, Chuck Fletcher, worked in the front office for the Pittsburgh Penguins when Malone was on that team a decade ago.

Malone debuted in the NHL with the Pens in 2003 and tallied 51 points for them in 2007-08, highlighting an 11-season NHL career. He opened 2009-10 with 19 goals in the first 38 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and was named to the Vancouver Olympic team.

In April 2014, Malone was arrested for cocaine possession and driving under the influence and later sentenced to 12 months’ probation. His contract was bought out by the Lightning, and by the next year he was out of pro hockey.

Malone told the Post-Gazette that his retirement wasn’t brought on by the arrest, but rather pain in his groins from skating. He was later diagnosed with viacose veins.

“I literally had legs like a 70-year-old lady,” Malone said, according to the newspaper, which reported he underwent surgery. “I feel better now than I did probably my last two years in the league.”

Malone might not be the only player with Olympic experience eyeing the 25-man U.S. team for PyeongChang.

“There are some guys that have a rich history in the NHL and with USA Hockey that we think could potentially really help this roster,” U.S. general manager Jim Johannson said last month, without naming names.

A pair of 2006 Olympians — John-Michael Liles, a 36-year-old defenseman, and Brian Gionta, a 38-year-old forward — played in the NHL last season but are currently free agents.

