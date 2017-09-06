TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | GYMNASTICS
Shaun White
Shaun White crashes, misses halfpipe season opener

By Nick ZaccardiSep 6, 2017, 7:32 AM EDT
Double Olympic champion Shaun White crashed in training and withdrew from this weekend’s New Zealand Winter Games, which was to be his first halfpipe contest of the Olympic season.

“Nothing is broken, but the doctors advised me to take a few weeks off,” White said in a statement. “I’m heading home to rest and prepare for more snowboarding next month.”

He added more on social media.

“Not exactly the birthday I was hoping for,” White, who turned 31 on Sunday, posted. “I under rotated a double flip that sent me to the hospital. The biggest scare was seeing blood in my urine, but after the tests all came back looking good I was released to go home. Life’s going to knock you down…. get up, learn from your mistakes, and you’ll be better for it! see you back on the mountain soon.”

White can afford minor injuries this early in the season. The Olympic selection events are in December and January.

White is arguably the favorite for gold in PyeongChang in February despite finishing a disappointing fourth in Sochi, where he was bidding to three-peat as Olympic halfpipe champion.

White gradually improved last season after taking time off, changing coaches. dropping slopestyle (and his band work) and undergoing fall left ankle surgery. He was 11th at January’s Winter X Games — his worst finish there since 2000 — but then finished first, second and first in his last three events.

He peaked at the finale, the U.S. Open in Vail, Colo. White landed a cab double cork 1440 and a double McTwist 1260 in one run for the first time, according to The Associated Press.

Though September may seem early to see White (or any other major Winter Olympian) compete, he was also entered in the New Zealand Winter Games in the Sochi Olympic season. But he withdrew then, too, with an ankle injury from a training crash.

Germany opens memorial to Israelis killed at Munich Olympics

Associated PressSep 6, 2017, 7:37 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — The presidents of Germany and Israel are inaugurating a memorial to the 11 Israeli athletes and a German police officer killed 45 years ago during an attack by a Palestinian militant group at the Munich Olympics.

Presidents Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Reuven Rivlin were joined at Munich’s Olympic Park Wednesday by relatives of the victims.

On Sept. 5, 1972, eight members of Palestinian group Black September climbed over the unguarded fence of the Olympic village, burst into the building where the Israeli team was staying and took the athletes hostage.

Five athletes, six coaches and a German policeman were killed at the village or during a botched rescue attempt. The Palestinian attackers demanded the release of prisoners held by Israel and two German left-wing extremists in German jails.

U.S. women’s hockey team and Canada face off in pre-Olympic contests

Associated PressSep 5, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) The U.S. women’s national team will play Canada at least four times as part of the Time is Now Tour leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

USA Hockey announced the schedule Tuesday, which also includes the 2017 Four Nations Cup.

The U.S. women, who beat Canada at the world championships last spring, will play the defending Olympic gold medalists Oct. 25 in Boston, Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota and Dec. 15 in San Jose.

A fourth game is scheduled Nov. 8 as part of the Four Nations Cup featuring Finland and Sweden in Wesley Chapel, Florida, with the championship game Nov. 12 in Tampa. The Americans have won the Four Nations Cup and its predecessor seven times, including the past two years.

The Time is Now Tour full schedule

Day Time (ET) Game Location
Oct. 25 7:30 p.m. USA vs. Canada Boston, Mass.
Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. USA vs. Finland (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Nov. 8 7:00 p.m. USA vs. Canada (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Nov. 10 7:00 p.m. USA vs. Sweden (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Nov. 12 3:30 p.m. 1st & 3rd place games (Four Nations Cup) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Dec. 3 4:00 p.m. USA vs. Canada St. Paul, Minn.
Dec. 15 10:30 p.m. USA vs. Canada San Jose, Calif.

