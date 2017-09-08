TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | U.S. OPEN | GYMNASTICS

Rafael Nadal powers into U.S. Open final

By Nick ZaccardiSep 8, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal is one win from capping a career-turnaround season with a 16th Grand Slam title, following one of the most magnificent hours of hard-court tennis of his life.

Nadal, after dropping the first set, reeled off nine straight games en route to beating Juan Martin del Potro 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open semifinals on Friday night.

The Spaniard is an overwhelming favorite Sunday against South African Kevin Anderson, the lowest-ranked man (No. 32) to make a U.S. Open final since rankings were introduced in 1973.

Nadal’s play was exquisite those last three sets against Del Potro, a player so dangerous that his forehand is now associated with Thor’s Hammer.

He neutralized the tall Argentine’s power, silenced an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd spotted with Albiceleste jerseys and moved like we’re accustomed to seeing on clay courts.

Nadal eyes his third U.S. Open title and first since 2013, when he was the world’s best player. He returned to No. 1 this season, after a dip in 2015 and 2016, when he won zero Grand Slams and dropped to No. 10 in the rankings.

“Some troubles, injuries, tough moments,” Nadal said on court after his win Friday. “This year since the beginning has been a very emotional year.”

The comeback began in January. Nadal should have won the Australian Open but squandered a fifth-set lead in the final to longtime rival Roger Federer.

Nadal bagged his most coveted crown, a 10th French Open in June, and regained the No. 1 ranking last month. But he came to New York without a hard-court title since January 2014.

As incredible as Nadal has played here, the draw parted like the Red Sea for him. Past champions Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka withdrew before the tournament. Del Potro, who beat Nadal in an epic Rio Olympic semifinal, knocked out Federer in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

If Nadal lifts the trophy on Sunday, he will have done it without having faced a single top-25 player. Never before has a man or woman won a U.S. Open without facing a player ranked outside the top 10.

Anderson, who is 31 years old and 6-foot-8, beat Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in an earlier semifinal Friday. He is 0-4 against Nadal.

In the women’s final on Saturday (4 p.m. ET), Madison Keys meets Sloane Stephens in the first all-American matchup since Venus and Serena Williams in 2002.

Keys, 22, and Stephens, 24, are both first-time Grand Slam finalists. One will become the first American woman other than Venus and Serena to win a Slam since Jennifer Capriati at the 2002 Australian Open.

Two athletes may vie for Winter Olympic medal record in PyeongChang

By Nick ZaccardiSep 8, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT
Marit Bjørgen knows that she can break the record for career Winter Olympic medals and gold medals in PyeongChang.

She’s also aware that the current record holder could add to his tally, too.

A pair of Norwegian legends will compete in their final Olympics and compete against each other, but not in the same events, in February.

Bjørgen, a 37-year-old cross-country skier and mother, has won 10 medals, including six golds, among the last four Winter Games. She is already the most decorated woman in Winter Olympic history.

Bjørgen is three medals (and two golds) shy of the overall Winter Olympic medal record. That’s held by Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen, a 43-year-old who is expected to race in his seventh Winter Games.

Cross-country skiing and biathlon are two sports where athletes can rack up several medals throughout the 16 days of the Games, both individually and in relays.

Bjørgen said it’s a dream — but not a goal — and certainly motivation to try and pass Bjørndalen’s record in PyeongChang, according to Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

Bjørndalen snatched the title in Sochi, passing another Norwegian, retired cross-country skier Bjørn Dæhlie, by one total medal and tying Dæhlie’s record for golds.

Incredibly, Bjørgen could be favored to pass Bjørndalen in five months, a little more than two years after giving birth to son Marius.

She returned to competition last season and dominated the world championships, winning three of the four individual events and anchoring Norway’s winning relay team.

Bjørndalen earned one medal at the 2017 World Biathlon Championships — a bronze.

If Bjørgen and Bjørndalen repeat those medal takeaways in PyeongChang, Bjørgen will tie Bjørndalen in total medals and pass him in golds by two to become the most decorated Winter Olympian in history.

Usain Bolt has ‘a lot of offers’ from soccer teams

By Nick ZaccardiSep 8, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT
A torn hamstring will apparently not keep Usain Bolt from his long-talked-about pursuit of soccer.

“We have a lot of offers from different teams, but I have to get over my injury first and then take it from there,” Bolt said while in Sydney this week, according to the Daily Telegraph in Australia.

What those offers entail, and who extended them, are not clear.

Separately, Bolt spoke with former longtime Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson while attending a United-Leicester City match on Aug. 26.

“I said, if I get fit, will you give me a trial, and he said give me a call and we’ll see what happens,” Bolt said, according to Australia’s 9 News. “So, we’ll see how that works out.”

Bolt has been linked to possibly practicing with his favorite Premier League club or playing in a United exhibition-type match for years.

Bolt also said last year that he expected to train with German club Borussia Dortmund soon after his retirement from track and field after last month’s world championships. Bolt and Dortmund already have a tie-in with apparel sponsor Puma.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the most skilled football player, but I notice that it doesn’t take a lot of skills nowadays,” Bolt said, according to 9 News. “I think I’ll have to learn a lot more passing and control and seeing the game at a different level, but I play a lot of football with my friends, and I think I’m pretty good.”

