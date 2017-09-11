IOC set to award 2024, 2028 Olympics at Lima session

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It is scheduled to become official on Wednesday at about 2 p.m. ET in Lima, Peru.

International Olympic Committee members will ratify an agreement among Los Angeles, Paris and Olympic leaders that awards the 2024 Olympics to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles.

Then the host-city contracts will be signed, sealing what the IOC has called a “win-win-win” situation that arose last year and came together earlier this summer.

The last time two Olympic hosts were determined at once was in 1921, when the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Games were awarded, according to Olympstats.com. LA and Paris will join London as the only cities to host the Olympics three times.

The U.S. will host its first Olympics since 2002 (and first Summer Games since 1996). Paris will host for the first time since 1924.

The U.S. ends its longest drought between hosting an Olympics since the 28-year gap between 1932 and 1960. It failed in bids for 2012 (New York City) and 2016 (Chicago).

Paris was a finalist for 1992, 2008 and 2012.

MORE: Paris Olympic bid plan includes Eiffel Tower area

How the joint 2024-2028 decision came about:

Dec. 8: Given strong bids from Paris and LA, IOC president Thomas Bach is asked twice about the possibility of awarding the 2024 and 2028 Olympics at the Lima session rather than just the 2024 Games. He doesn’t categorically rule it out while saying the current bid process — having separate bid competitions culminating seven years before each Games — “produces too many losers.”

Feb. 18: Bach welcomes talk of awarding the 2024 and 2028 Olympics together, saying, “There are many options.”

March 17: A working group of IOC vice presidents is established to study changing the Olympic bid candidate process, including possibly awarding the 2024 and 2028 Olympics in 2017.

June 9: The IOC executive board recommends awarding both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics this summer to the two remaining 2024 finalists — Los Angeles and Paris.

July 11: IOC members ratify the proposal to award both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics this summer. If LA and Paris can’t reach an agreement on which city gets which Games, then a Lima vote for 2024 only will take place in September.

July 31: LA bid officials say they reached an agreement to cede the 2024 Olympics to Paris and take the 2028 Olympics in a deal that includes extra IOC funds ahead of the 2028 Games.

