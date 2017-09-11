Appeal set for Usain Bolt relay teammate’s doping case

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Nesta Carter, whose 2008 doping case caused Usain Bolt to be stripped of an Olympic gold medal in January, will have his appeal against that disqualification heard Nov. 15.

The case — Carter v. the International Olympic Committee — is set for the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

On Jan. 25, it was announced that the Jamaican sprinter was retroactively disqualified from the Beijing Games after retests of his 2008 doping samples came back positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

In accordance with doping rules, that meant the entire Jamaican 2008 Olympic 4x100m team was stripped of its medals, since Carter was part of the quartet. It brought Bolt’s Olympic gold-medal tally down from nine to eight, one shy of the track and field record shared by Carl Lewis and Paavo Nurmi.

The stimulant methylhexaneamine was not named on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned substances list in 2008 (it is now), but, according to the IOC:

Methylhexaneamine fell within the scope of the general prohibition of stimulants having a similar chemical structure or similar biological effect as the listed stimulants. Under the then applicable system, stimulants which were not expressly listed, were presumed to be Non-Specified Prohibited Substances. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (“CAS”) has confirmed that the presence or use of substances falling within the scope of generic definitions of the Prohibited List, can be used as a basis of establishing anti-doping rules violations.

In June 2016, “Carter alleged that he had never ingested or taken a substance known as or containing methylhexaneamine,” and later claimed that a retest of a 2008 sample in 2016 was “unduly late,” according to the IOC. The IOC can order to retest samples for up to 10 years after an Olympics, upped from eight years in 2015.

Bolt said in February that if he was stripped of the gold medal before the Rio Games, he might have considered continuing his career through Tokyo 2020 rather than retire in 2017.

“Even if I lose all my relay gold medals, for me, I did what I had to do, my personal goals,” Bolt said. “That’s what counts.”

Carter’s attorney said he first appealed the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in February.

