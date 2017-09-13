TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Alex Ovechkin
Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin must accept missing Olympics, Russia hockey boss says

By Nick ZaccardiSep 13, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
Alex Ovechkin shouldn’t expect to play at the PyeongChang Olympics, Russia hockey federation boss Vladislav Tretiak reportedly said Wednesday.

Tretiak was quoted after reports earlier this month quoting NHL and IIHF officials saying that the two bodies would work together to not allow NHL players on Olympic rosters.

However, IIHF president Rene Fasel said Tuesday, “For some individuals [NHL players] who said they will come we will have to see how we will do it,” according to Reuters. That potentially left the door open.

Tretiak seemed to close it.

“What is there for Ovechkin to do now? Nothing. Play for Washington,” the legendary Soviet goalie said in Russian in an R-Sport article, according to a Washington Post translation. “He has to accept that.”

Ovechkin was once adamant that he would play in PyeongChang despite the NHL’s non-participation. But last month he slightly changed his stance.

“We’ll hope I’ll be allowed to participate,” he said in Russian, according to Sport-Express via a Washington Post translation. “There’s always a chance.”

Ovechkin could address this issue again once Washington Capitals preseason camp starts Friday.

The NHL announced in April that it would not send players to the Olympics for the first time since 1994. That’s when Ovechkin was very firm in saying he would defy the league.

“I said already, I’m going and it doesn’t matter what,” Ovechkin said on April 4.

A key man in this situation is Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, who has not been quoted in mainstream media on the Ovechkin issue since April.

Leonsis supported Ovechkin last year but backed off a bit in April, according to a Sports Business Daily story after the NHL announcement.

“What the league now does with the IOC, I will wait to see what happens,” Leonsis said, according to the report.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has repeated that the league expects all NHL players to stay with their clubs during the Olympics. The league has not announced what sanctions, if any, players (or their clubs) would face for going to the Olympics.

WADA clears 95 Russian doping cases, still pursuing others

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has agreed to dismiss all but one of the first 96 Russian doping cases forwarded its way from sports federations acting on information from a report detailing cheating in the country.

The cases stem from an investigation by Richard McLaren, who was tasked with detailing evidence of a scheme to hide doping positives at the Sochi Olympics and beforehand.

The 95 dismissed cases, first reported by The New York Times, were described by WADA officials as not containing enough hard evidence to result in a solid case.

There are at least 900 more cases being pursued, and a WADA spokesperson told The Associated Press it is the agency’s understanding that sports federations are considering bringing cases forward.

Nathan Chen, top U.S. women open figure skating season

AP
By Nick ZaccardiSep 13, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT
Nathan Chen opens his season, while three of the top female contenders for the U.S. Olympic team also compete at the U.S. International Classic in Salt Lake City starting Thursday.

The lower-level event will stream live on Icenetwork.com for subscribers (all times Eastern):

Pairs short program — Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s short program — Thursday, 8:30 p.m.
Short dance — Friday, 3:20 p.m.
Women’s short program — Friday, 5 p.m.
Pairs free skate — Friday, 6:50 p.m.
Men’s free skate — Friday, 9 p.m.
Free dance — Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s free skate — Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Chen, the 18-year-old who landed a record seven quadruple jumps en route to the U.S. title in January, is the headliner. He is expected to ease into the season, attempting fewer quads on Thursday and Friday in his hometown.

It would be surprising if Chen doesn’t win, even with watered-down programs. The field also includes 2013 U.S. champion Max Aaron, who was ninth at last year’s nationals, and Japanese bronze medalist Takahito Mura.

Picking a women’s winner is not as clear-cut.

Three of the top four women from January’s U.S. Championships face off in an early test ahead of the fall Grand Prix series and nationals in January. The U.S. Olympic team (three men, three women, three dance couples, one pair) will be selected by a committee after nationals, taking into account results in the Grand Prix series.

So Karen ChenMariah Bell and Mirai Nagasu have greater incentive to be in strong form this week. An early win against countrywomen could set the tone to make it to PyeongChang.

Chen, the surprise U.S. champion, fell twice in her short program in this event last year and finished third, behind Japanese star Satoko Miyahara and Bell.

Bell is coming off a surprise year where she finished third at nationals. But she struggled with nerves at worlds in the early spring and ended up 12th.

Then there’s Nagasu, the 2010 Olympian who finished fourth at the last two nationals. She has been training a triple Axel and even without it could leap past Chen and Bell this week given her international experience.

An interested onlooker may be Ashley Wagner, the U.S. silver medalist who is expected to make her international season debut next month.

But the favorite this week could be Japanese Marin Honda, a 16-year-old world junior champion making her senior international debut. Honda owns the top personal-best score in the field.

The pairs field includes the top two American couples from last season — Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim and Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier.

U.S. bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue lead the ice dance entrants.

Also this weekend, U.S. Olympian Jason Brown takes on world silver medalist Shoma Uno at the Lombardia Trophy in Italy.

Brown finished third at last year’s nationals and seventh at worlds after overcoming a stress fracture in his right fibula. Nathan Chen, Brown, Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon are the frontrunners for the three Olympic men’s spots.

Lombardia Trophy will also mark the senior international debut of Russian Alina Zagitova, the reigning world junior champion and a training partner of Olympic gold-medal favorite Yevgenia Medvedeva.

