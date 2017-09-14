TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn sets first race of Olympic season

By Nick ZaccardiSep 14, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Top Mikaela Shiffrin rival on crutches Lara Gut targets North American races for comeback Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn ready to take legal action after photo leak

Lindsey Vonn will open the Olympic season at her most successful venue — Lake Louise, Alberta, the first weekend of December.

The 2010 Olympic downhill champion will not race earlier World Cup giant slaloms in Austria in October and Killington, Vt., on Thanksgiving weekend, she said from a preseason camp in Chile on Thursday.

Instead, Vonn will wait to enter the first speed races (downhill, super-G) at Lake Louise, where she has won 18 times in 41 World Cup starts.

That’s no surprise.

Vonn, 32, has focused on speed events in recent injury-shortened seasons as she chases the World Cup wins record of 86 held by retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

That includes last year, when she got a late start due to the most painful injury of her career — a severely fractured humerus bone in her right arm suffered Nov. 10.

Vonn came back for win No. 77, plus a world championships bronze medal. More importantly for her Olympic prospects, Vonn finished second in both World Cup races at the PyeongChang Olympic venue.

Vonn does plan to race giant slalom this season. Perhaps starting in Courchevel, France, on Dec. 19.

“I want to make sure I’m ready when I start GS,” she said.

Vonn said in April that she also intended to race the giant slalom at her likely final Olympics in February. The Olympic schedule makes it more enticing.

The women’s technical events of giant slalom and slalom are in the first week of the PyeongChang Winter Games. The downhill and super-G are in the second week.

“It’s going to be good for me to get over there early, get settled in, get one race under my belt,” Vonn said in April.

Vonn last raced giant slalom Jan. 30, 2016, and last won a GS on Dec. 12, 2015, her only finish better than fifth in a GS since the first of her recent major injuries in February 2013.

“Before I was injured, the season before I won a GS [in 2012], so I know that I can ski well,” Vonn, who owns four career World Cup GS wins, said in April. “It’s just a matter of if I have a healthy prep period I can train it.”

The world’s best GS skiers are Frenchwoman Tessa Worley and Mikaela Shiffrin, who went one-two in last year’s World Cup standings and at the world championships.

Vonn is still expected to retire after the 2018-19 season, though she left the door open slightly Thursday.

“I could be just like Bode [Miller], and I keep going forever and ever and you never know when I’m going to stop,” she said with a straight face.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Top Shiffrin rival on crutches

Max Whitlock finished with all-around

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 14, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brit Max Whitlock, the only male gymnast to win three individual medals (and two golds) in Rio, will not compete in the all-around anymore.

Whitlock, 24, won Olympic floor exercise and pommel horse titles.

He also placed third in the all-around behind Japan’s Kohei Uchimura and Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev, the clear favorites for the world championships in Montreal next month.

Whitlock, who previously took all-around silver to Uchimura at 2014 Worlds, has narrowed his focus from the six-event all-around to floor and pommel horse in hopes of extending his career for another two Olympics.

For Tokyo 2020, gymnastics rosters will include four men for the team event, where three are used on each of the six apparatus.

Two more athletes per nation can qualify for individual events only. Whitlock eyes one of those spots.

“If I want to continue in the sport for as long as I do, which is another seven years … I have to drop my hours. I have to reduce what I’m doing,” Whitlock said in an ITV interview, confirming reports earlier this summer quoting him and his coach about giving up the all-around.

Whitlock is the only British gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Final Five: Where is Olympic gymnastics team now?

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, others call for Russia Olympic ban

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 14, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Russia

WADA clears 95 Russian doping cases, still pursuing others Alex Ovechkin Alex Ovechkin must accept missing Olympics, Russia hockey boss says Yulia Lipnitskaya details retirement, anorexia

National anti-doping agencies, including USADA, want Russia’s Olympic Committee banned from the PyeongChang Winter Games, while setting criteria for individual Russians to be cleared as neutral athletes.

“[Anti-doping] leaders called on the IOC to ban the Russian Olympic Committee from participation in the 2018 Winter Games for proven corruption of the Sochi Olympic Games and continuing failure in its obligations to clean sport,” a joint press release Thursday said. “The IOC needs to stop kicking the can down the road and immediately issue meaningful consequences.”

IOC president Thomas Bach has said he hopes a decision on Russian sanctions will be made before the winter sports season is in full swing later this fall.

It would come after an IOC-commissioned investigation into Russian doping delivers its findings.

“[Anti-doping] leaders reaffirmed their commitment to provide consistent criteria for individual Russian athletes to compete, as neutrals and independent of the Russian Olympic Committee, for those who have been subject to robust anti-doping protocols, consistent with precedent established by the IAAF,” Thursday’s press release said.

The IAAF, track and field’s international governing body, was the lone sport federation to ban Russia from the Rio Olympics.

Anti-doping leaders, including from USADA, criticized the IOC for not issuing a blanket Russia ban for Rio given the nation’s well-publicized doping issues.

The IAAF allowed one Russian athlete to compete in Rio — long jumper Darya Klishina — because she had been based in the U.S. for three years and subject to reputable drug testing.

Russia’s federation remains banned from international track and field competition, but more Russian athletes were cleared to compete as neutrals this year, including for the world championships last month.

Before calling for Russia’s ban from PyeongChang, officials from 17 national anti-doping organizations met for two days. It was the fourth special meeting since the Rio Games.

The group included anti-doping leaders from the nations that finished Nos. 2-9 behind Russia in the Sochi Olympic medal standings.

They addressed “the International Olympic Committee’s continuing refusal to hold Russia accountable for one of the biggest doping scandals in sports history, saying IOC inaction imperils clean athletes and the future of the Olympic movement.”

In January, a similar group of national anti-doping leaders (including from USADA) similarly called for Russia to be banned from all international sports competitions while allowing for cleared athletes to compete as neutrals.

Now, with the winter sports season already under way, the leaders are looking at PyeongChang specifically.

“A country’s sport leaders and organizations should not be given credentials to the Olympics when they intentionally violate the rules and rob clean athletes,” the press release said. “This is especially unfair when athletes are punished when they violate the rules.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: WADA eyes fast-tracked power to sanction cheating countries, sports