TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, others call for Russia Olympic ban

By Nick ZaccardiSep 14, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Russia

WADA clears 95 Russian doping cases, still pursuing others Alex Ovechkin Alex Ovechkin must accept missing Olympics, Russia hockey boss says Yulia Lipnitskaya details retirement, anorexia

National anti-doping agencies, including USADA, want Russia’s Olympic Committee banned from the PyeongChang Winter Games, while setting criteria for individual Russians to be cleared as neutral athletes.

“[Anti-doping] leaders called on the IOC to ban the Russian Olympic Committee from participation in the 2018 Winter Games for proven corruption of the Sochi Olympic Games and continuing failure in its obligations to clean sport,” a joint press release Thursday said. “The IOC needs to stop kicking the can down the road and immediately issue meaningful consequences.”

IOC president Thomas Bach has said he hopes a decision on Russian sanctions will be made before the winter sports season is in full swing later this fall.

It would come after an IOC-commissioned investigation into Russian doping delivers its findings.

“[Anti-doping] leaders reaffirmed their commitment to provide consistent criteria for individual Russian athletes to compete, as neutrals and independent of the Russian Olympic Committee, for those who have been subject to robust anti-doping protocols, consistent with precedent established by the IAAF,” Thursday’s press release said.

The IAAF, track and field’s international governing body, was the lone sport federation to ban Russia from the Rio Olympics.

Anti-doping leaders, including from USADA, criticized the IOC for not issuing a blanket Russia ban for Rio given the nation’s well-publicized doping issues.

The IAAF allowed one Russian athlete to compete in Rio — long jumper Darya Klishina — because she had been based in the U.S. for three years and subject to reputable drug testing.

Russia’s federation remains banned from international track and field competition, but more Russian athletes were cleared to compete as neutrals this year, including for the world championships last month.

Before calling for Russia’s ban from PyeongChang, officials from 17 national anti-doping organizations met for two days. It was the fourth special meeting since the Rio Games.

The group included anti-doping leaders from the nations that finished Nos. 2-9 behind Russia in the Sochi Olympic medal standings.

They addressed “the International Olympic Committee’s continuing refusal to hold Russia accountable for one of the biggest doping scandals in sports history, saying IOC inaction imperils clean athletes and the future of the Olympic movement.”

In January, a similar group of national anti-doping leaders (including from USADA) similarly called for Russia to be banned from all international sports competitions while allowing for cleared athletes to compete as neutrals.

Now, with the winter sports season already under way, the leaders are looking at PyeongChang specifically.

“A country’s sport leaders and organizations should not be given credentials to the Olympics when they intentionally violate the rules and rob clean athletes,” the press release said. “This is especially unfair when athletes are punished when they violate the rules.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: WADA eyes fast-tracked power to sanction cheating countries, sports

Max Whitlock finished with all-around

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 14, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brit Max Whitlock, the only male gymnast to win three individual medals (and two golds) in Rio, will not compete in the all-around anymore.

Whitlock, 24, won Olympic floor exercise and pommel horse titles.

He also placed third in the all-around behind Japan’s Kohei Uchimura and Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev, the clear favorites for the world championships in Montreal next month.

Whitlock, who previously took all-around silver to Uchimura at 2014 Worlds, has narrowed his focus from the six-event all-around to floor and pommel horse in hopes of extending his career for another two Olympics.

For Tokyo 2020, gymnastics rosters will include four men for the team event, where three are used on each of the six apparatus.

Two more athletes per nation can qualify for individual events only. Whitlock eyes one of those spots.

“If I want to continue in the sport for as long as I do, which is another seven years … I have to drop my hours. I have to reduce what I’m doing,” Whitlock said in an ITV interview, confirming reports earlier this summer quoting him and his coach about giving up the all-around.

Whitlock is the only British gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Final Five: Where is Olympic gymnastics team now?

WADA clears 95 Russian doping cases, still pursuing others

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Russia

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, others call for Russia Olympic ban Alex Ovechkin Alex Ovechkin must accept missing Olympics, Russia hockey boss says Yulia Lipnitskaya details retirement, anorexia

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has dismissed all but one of the first 96 Russian doping cases forwarded its way from sports federations acting on information that exposed cheating in the country.

The cases stem from an investigation by Richard McLaren, who was tasked with detailing evidence of a scheme to hide doping positives at the Sochi Olympics and beforehand.

The 95 dismissed cases, first reported by The New York Times, were described by WADA officials as not containing enough hard evidence to result in solid cases.

“It’s absolutely in line with the process, and frankly, it’s nothing unexpected,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli told The Associated Press on Wednesday at meetings of the International Olympic Committee. “The first ones were the quickest to be dealt with, because they’re the ones with the least evidence.”

McLaren uncovered 1,000 potential cases, however, and a WADA spokesperson told AP it is the agency’s understanding that sports federations are considering bringing some of them forward.

Niggli cautioned that it will be difficult to pursue some cases, because the Russian scheme involved disposing of tainted samples, and the Russians were not cooperative with McLaren in turning over evidence.

“There are a thousand names, and for a number of them, the only thing McLaren’s got is a name on a list,” Niggli said. “If you can prosecute an athlete with a name on a list, perfect. But this is not the reality. There were thousands of samples destroyed in Moscow.”

The revelation of the 95 dropped cases comes with a deadline fast approaching to make a decision on Russia’s participation at next February’s Winter Olympics.

Two IOC committees that will decide the matter — one reviewing individual cases and another looking at the overall corruption in Russia — are due to deliver interim reports at the IOC meetings later this week.

In resolving the case against Russia’s suspended anti-doping agency (RUSADA), WADA has insisted the agency, the country’s Olympic committee and its sports ministry “publically accept the outcomes of the McLaren Investigation.” Track’s governing body put similar conditions in place for the lifting of the track team’s suspension.

The IOC, however, has made no such move. More than 270 Russian athletes were cleared to compete in the Summer Games last year in Rio.

“The best we can do to protect clean athletes is to have a really good, solid anti-doping process in Russia,” said WADA president Craig Reedie, who is also a member of the IOC. “That’s our role and our priority. The rest of it, you have to go and ask the IOC.”

IOC president Thomas Bach said the committees are “working hard all the time.”

Meanwhile, Russian officials are showing no signs of acknowledging they ran a state-sponsored doping program.

This week, the country’s deputy prime minister, Vitaly Mutko, blamed RUSADA and the former head of the Russian anti-doping lab, Grigory Rodchenkov, for the corruption, and suggested WADA was at fault, too. Rodchenkov lives in hiding in the United States after revealing details of the plot.

“We are rearranging the system but it should be rearranged so that WADA could also share responsibility,” Mutko said, according to R-Sport. “They should have been responsible for [Rodchenkov] before, as they have issued him a license and given him a work permit. They were in control of him but now the state is blamed for it.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: WADA eyes fast-tracked power to sanction cheating countries, sports