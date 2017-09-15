TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Kelly Sildaru
Olympic freestyle skiing favorite injured in fall, out indefinitely

By Nick ZaccardiSep 15, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT
Estonian Kelly Sildaru, the 15-year-old Olympic ski slopestyle favorite, is out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury in a training fall in the past week in New Zealand, according to her social media.

“Until I get home and see my team of doctors and specialist we don’t know how long I will be off skis or what the injury really is,” was posted on Sildaru’s accounts. “I am determined to put the work in to be back as soon as possible, but also will want to be 100% to ensure a long career.”

The post said Sildaru will provide more details once she learns more about the injury in the next two weeks. Sildaru’s father and coach said the fall was not hard but a result of a her skis being crossed on an unlucky landing, according to Estonian media.

Sildaru, who was born during the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, won the last two Winter X Games ski slopestyle titles. Her first, at age 13 in 2016, made her the youngest Winter X Games champion in any event.

The PyeongChang ski slopestyle event takes place on her 16th birthday.

Sildaru is also a medal contender in ski halfpipe after winning the world junior title last season and placing second in a World Cup event in New Zealand on Sept. 1. She outscored the three Sochi Olympic pipe medalists, including gold medalist Maddie Bowman, in the World Cup.

By age 12, Sildaru was already in an Estonian yogurt commercial with one of the nation’s pop stars. A video of her skiing from when she was 8 and 9 years old has more than 200,000 YouTube views.

All seven of Estonia’s Winter Olympic medals have come in cross-country skiing.

VIDEO: Slopestyle skier shows off acrobatic moves in training

Alex Ovechkin emotionally accepts Olympic fate

By Nick ZaccardiSep 15, 2017, 7:10 AM EDT
Alex Ovechkin had the final word on Olympic hockey. 645 words, actually. With two exclamation points.

“Our countries are now not allowed to ask us to play in the Olympics,” Ovechkin said in a statement posted by the Washington Capitals late Thursday night. “Me, my teammates and all players who want to go all lose. So do all the fans of hockey with this decision that we are not allowed to be invited. NHL players in the Olympics is good for hockey and good for Olympics. It sucks that will we not be there to play!!”

Ovechkin, 31, spent the last two years adamantly saying he would play for Russia at a fourth straight Olympics in PyeongChang.

Even after many other superstars accepted the NHL’s decision in April not to participate in the Winter Games for the first time since 1994.

Now, Ovechkin is saying he will not play for Russia because the decision has been taken away from him.

“I said every time I was asked since last Olympics that nobody is going to tell me I can’t play because my country was going to be allowed to ask me,” Ovechkin said. “Now the IIHF and NHL say my country is not allowed to ask anybody in the NHL to play, and there is nothing to talk about anymore.”

IIHF and NHL officials reportedly said earlier this month that the two bodies would work together to not allow NHL players on Olympic rosters.

The IIHF held out hope for months that an agreement could be reached, or at the very least that exceptions could be made for individual NHL players.

Russia will still likely have the most NHL experience of the 12 Olympic hockey rosters, given its top domestic league, the KHL, will send players to PyeongChang.

The KHL, the world’s second-best league behind the NHL, is home to former NHL All-Stars Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk.

Ovechkin’s full statement:

“I wanted to make this statement so that my words are clear and nobody misunderstands what I am saying.  The Olympics are in my blood and everybody knows how much I love my country. Ever since I was a kid and all the time I have played in the NHL, NHL players have played in the Olympic Games. We never have to make choice between our team and our country my whole career. I love the Capitals and my teammates here as much as I love my country and I know all the other NHL players feel the same for their teams. We should not have to be in position to make this choice. 

My mom was a two-time Olympic champion and when I start to play hockey I dream that if I have chance to play for my country I will do it every time they ask me. Ever since I was teenager I have played for Junior Russia National team whenever they ask me to. Ever since I was good enough to play on Men’s National Team, whenever they ask me I play.   When they ask me to be part of Olympics Closing Ceremony in Vancouver before Sochi get the Olympic Games I said ok let’s do it.   When they ask me to be Ambassador for Sochi Olympic Games I did it. When they ask me to go to Greece and be first Russian to carry Olympic flame on way to Sochi I do it.   When they ask me to play in World Cup I do it. I am proud that we win on Junior team and for the National team in World Championships but we do not win the most important thing yet. Olympic Gold Medal.

I see the news this week and I am very disappointed that IOC, IIHF and NHL put me and all NHL players in this position when some of the best players in world do not have chance to play in the Olympic Games. This is not just about me but all the NHL players who want to play and have a chance to win Gold for their country. Our countries are now not allowed to ask us to play in the Olympics. Me, my teammates and all players who want to go all lose. So do all the fans of hockey with this decision that we are not allowed to be invited. NHL players in the Olympics is good for hockey and good for Olympics. It sucks that will we not be there to play!!  

I said every time I was asked since last Olympics that nobody is going to tell me I can’t play because my country was going to be allowed to ask me. Now the IIHF and NHL say my country is not allowed to ask anybody in the NHL to play and there is nothing to talk about anymore. I talk to Ted about this last year and he support me and have my back and understand what I want to do if I was allowed to be asked to go. Me and my family thank him for his support. 

There is nothing like Olympic Games. It is still my dream to win an Olympic Gold medal for my country. I hope things will change and all of us will have a chance to go again in 2022. What’s most important to remember is kids have lots of dreams. My focus as it always is this time of year is on my other dream as a kid, to try to win the Stanley Cup. I am excited training camp has started in Washington and the time for talking is done.  We just have to go out and do it and I will try my hardest to help my teammates win like I do every year since I came to the NHL.”

Nathan Chen leads at Olympic season-opening event (video)

By Nick ZaccardiSep 15, 2017, 6:44 AM EDT
U.S. champion Nathan Chen‘s path to PyeongChang this season began Thursday night on the Salt Lake City ice rink where he first learned to skate.

The 18-year-old topped the short program at the lower-level U.S. International Classic with 91.80 points.

He attempted one quad versus his normal two as he eases into the most pressure-filled campaign of his young career against a field that does not include Olympic medal favorites.

“Obviously there’s more media, there’s a lot more talk going around,” Chen, who since last season’s world championships has worked with sponsors Bridgestone, Coca-Cola and United Airlines, told a group of media after his skate.

“This is Olympic season, the season I’ve looked forward to my entire life,” Chen added, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “I grew up in an Olympic city.”

Chen leads 2013 U.S. champion Max Aaron by 5.74 points going into the free skate on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, streamed live on Icenetwork.com for subscribers.

The women’s short program, featuring three of the top four from the U.S. Championships, is Friday at 5 p.m., with the free skate Saturday at 8:30 p.m., streamed on Icenetwork.

Chen is preparing for the bigger events this fall and winter, starting with his Grand Prix debut at Rostelecom Cup in Russia in a month.

Last season, Chen landed a record seven quadruple jumps at the U.S. Championships in January and beat Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu at the Four Continents Championships in February before placing sixth at worlds.

Earlier Thursday, world silver medalist Shoma Uno led the short program at Lombardia Trophy in Italy with a personal-best 104.87 points. The 19-year-old from Japan landed two quads.

U.S. Olympian Jason Brown was second — 21.86 points behind — after falling on his lone quad attempt. Full scores are here.

In the women’s short, Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi topped Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner of Italy and world junior champion Alina Zagitova of Russia. Kostner did a triple-double combination rather than a triple-triple. Zagitova fell on a double Axel.

The Lombardia women’s free skate is Friday. The men’s free skate is Saturday. The event is streamed live here.

