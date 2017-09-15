TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS

World Road Cycling Championships broadcast schedule

By Nick ZaccardiSep 15, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air daily live coverage of the world road cycling championships from Bergen, Norway, starting Sunday.

Events will stream live on NBC Sports Gold’s Cycling Pass.

Olympic Channel coverage will be live streamed on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Live timing is here.

The championships start with team and junior events before the elite races begin Tuesday.

Headliners include Slovakian Peter Sagan, who hopes to become the first man to win three straight world titles in the elite road race on Sept. 24.

Sagan was kicked out of the Tour de France on July 4 after making contact with Mark Cavendish, who then fell in a bunched sprint stage finish, suffering a broken right shoulder-blade. Cavendish remains out of action.

The men’s time trial on Wednesday features a summit finish.

That could favor Chris Froome, who is coming off sweeping the Tour de France and Vuelta a España this summer. The Kenyan-born, South African-raised Brit took Olympic time trial bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

German Tony Martin will be looking to break the record for most world time trial titles with his fifth crown. He’s tied with retired Swiss Fabian Cancellara.

American Amber Neben, 42, defends her world time trial title on Tuesday. The Dutch team features the last two Olympic road race champions — Marianne Vos and Anna van der Breggen.

Day Time (ET) Event
Sunday, Sept. 17 6-8:15 a.m. Women’s Team Time Trial
9:30-11:45 a.m. Men’s Team Time Trial
Monday, Sept. 18 4:30-6:10 a.m. Women’s Junior Time Trial
7-11:55 a.m. Men’s U23 Time Trial
Tuesday, Sept. 19 5:30-7:50 a.m. Men’s Junior Time Trial
9:50-11:35 a.m. Women’s Elite Time Trial
Wednesday, Sept. 20 7 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Men’s Elite Time Trial
Friday, Sept. 22 4-6:35 a.m. Women’s Junior Road Race
7:10-11:55 a.m. Men’s U23 Road Race
Saturday, Sept. 23 2:55-6:45 a.m. Men’s Junior Road Race
7:10-11:35 a.m. Women’s Elite Road Race
Sunday, Sept. 24 4-11:10 a.m. Men’s Elite Road Race

 

Russia doping tension marks final day of IOC meetings

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The raw feelings created by the Russian doping scandal spilled onto the floor and into the hallways of the International Olympic Committee meetings Friday, with less than five months until the Winter Games and no decisions about the fate of the country’s athletes.

IOC members received updates on two investigations that will eventually determine Russia’s status: One on whether there was a state-sponsored doping program in the country, the other on the individual cases of athletes who were implicated in the scandal at the Sochi Games in 2014.

The leaders of both investigations, which are using information from an earlier inquiry by Richard McLaren, urged patience and insisted they are working as fast as they can.

Still, a handful of IOC members made clear they’re worried about the timing.

“A lot of progress has been made, but we’re not there yet,” said Camiel Eurlings, an IOC member from the Netherlands. “I understand it takes a lot of time, but we cannot have this discussion just before the PyeongChang Games. It must be clear months before.”

In another report, IOC member Craig Reedie, who heads the World Anti-Doping Agency, said progress is being made toward reinstating Russia’s suspended anti-doping agency.

Russian IOC member Alexander Zhukov was encouraged. He reiterated what he told The Associated Press this week – he expects Russia to field a team in PyeongChang: Asked if a state-sponsored doping program existed in Russia, his answer was, simply: “no.”

Russia’s unwillingness to acknowledge the state-sponsored program is a problem, as it is a requirement for re-entry into the sports world on many fronts — notably its anti-doping agency, track team and Paralympic team.

But the IOC has made no such requirements.

Urged by President Thomas Bach, the IOC refused to ban the entire Russian team from the Rio Games and instead sent the individual cases to the international sports federations, which had only a matter of days to determine the status of hundreds of athletes. More than 280 Russians participated, and given evidence of the state-sponsored, systemic doping program in the country, there were howls of protest across the globe.

Not wanting to see a repeat, a group of 17 anti-doping leaders released a statement Thursday calling for a complete ban of the Russian Olympic Committee from PyeongChang.

That irritated some IOC members, especially Reedie, who took time in his presentation to assail the leaders.

“The comments made … omit entirely all the work that’s been done to develop proper anti-doping systems in Russia,” Reedie said. “It looks backward instead of looking forward. I want to make it quite clear that most of what they say in their press release is not policy, and is not helpful.”

One of the authors of that release, Travis Tygart of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, responded in an email to the AP: “Yeah, clearly, the truth can strike a reaction, but to be clear, the only thing unhelpful is the lack of decisive action in fully protecting clean athletes’ rights.”

Denis Oswald, the IOC member looking into the individual cases, said his committee has been “working hard since Day 1.”

“But when you have a pile of documents like this,” he said, while holding his hands several feet apart, “and you have (so) many cases involved, it takes time. You have to respect the procedure. You can’t just say they were in Sochi and they are Russian and they probably were doped.”

The McLaren Report said the doping scheme involved 1,000 athletes covering 30 sports, both winter and summer.

Oswald spelled out a clearly defined ranking of the importance of the cases, starting with Russian athletes trying to compete in next year’s Olympics. He said he hoped to have much of the work completed by November, which would give the IOC and other governing bodies three months to sort out eligibility.

The other report – about whether state-sponsored doping exists, as shown in both McLaren’s research and a previous investigation by IOC member Dick Pound – is also on track to be done before the Olympics. Because that looks at the entire operation and not the cases of individual athletes, it figures to be an even more difficult issue for the IOC to sort out.

The director of the IOC’s medical and science department, Richard Budgett, explained some of the delays come down to simple math: For instance, he said it takes about three hours to examine each urine-sample bottle to determine whether tampering has occurred. Key to Russia’s scheme at the Sochi Games was a plan in which officials opened bottles containing tainted urine, traded it with clean urine and resealed the bottles without anyone discovering they had been compromised.

“The frustration out there translates into, ‘Let’s just do something now,'” Budgett said. “But then, you could regret it. So, you’ve got to make sure there’s a solid base for whatever action is taken. That’s what’s being developed.”

Olympic freestyle skiing favorite injured in fall, out indefinitely

Kelly Sildaru
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 15, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Estonian Kelly Sildaru, the 15-year-old Olympic ski slopestyle favorite, is out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury in a training fall in the past week in New Zealand, according to her social media.

“Until I get home and see my team of doctors and specialist we don’t know how long I will be off skis or what the injury really is,” was posted on Sildaru’s accounts. “I am determined to put the work in to be back as soon as possible, but also will want to be 100% to ensure a long career.”

The post said Sildaru will provide more details once she learns more about the injury in the next two weeks. Sildaru’s father and coach said the fall was not hard but a result of a her skis being crossed on an unlucky landing, according to Estonian media.

Sildaru, who was born during the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, won the last two Winter X Games ski slopestyle titles. Her first, at age 13 in 2016, made her the youngest Winter X Games champion in any event.

The PyeongChang ski slopestyle event takes place on her 16th birthday.

Sildaru is also a medal contender in ski halfpipe after winning the world junior title last season and placing second in a World Cup event in New Zealand on Sept. 1. She outscored the three Sochi Olympic pipe medalists, including gold medalist Maddie Bowman, in the World Cup.

By age 12, Sildaru was already in an Estonian yogurt commercial with one of the nation’s pop stars. A video of her skiing from when she was 8 and 9 years old has more than 200,000 YouTube views.

All seven of Estonia’s Winter Olympic medals have come in cross-country skiing.

Hello Friends, Fans and Sponsors. I wanted to be the first to tell you about a recent training crash I had. While in New Zealand this past week, I fell and twisted my knee while training for the upcoming season. At this time I am taking all pre cautions and will be flying home to be evaluated and determine what is next in recovery. Fortunately I was able to get two great results at my first World Cup's of the season to help secure my place in the Olympics. However, until I get home and see my team of doctors and specialist we don't know how long I will be off skis or what the injury really is, but I am determined to put the work in to be back as soon as possible, but also will want to be 100% to ensure a long career. I truly thank you for all the support and I promise once we have more info and knowledge of my situation over the next couple of weeks we will be back to provide updates. All my best Kelly

